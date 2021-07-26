AFA announces new chief executive

The Association of Financial Advisers has appointed a new chief executive to replace Phil Kewin who resigned earlier this year.

Helen Morgan-Banda will move into the role on August 2.

She has nearly 10 years of experience as the chief executive of two professional membership bodies in New Zealand, and in corporate affairs

Most recently she led the Law Society of New Zealand which has about 15,000 members. Prior to this she led the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

She previously worked in corporate affairs positions with ANZ (New Zealand) and AMP (New Zealand).

She will relocate to Sydney from Wellington for the new role.

The AFA said Morgan-Banda was selected after a rigorous selection process. In the six months since Kewin's departure, AFA has been led by its general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson.

AFA national president Michael Nowak, said Morgan-Banda's background and experience is a strong strategic fit with the AFA's senior leadership team, board, and Communities of Practice.

"Over the course of her career, Helen has managed significant disruption, akin to that currently being experienced by financial advisers. She has demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues being faced by our members and the broader industry and we believe she is the right person to lead us into the future," Novak said.

Novak thanked Anderson for stepping in as the acting chief during the search.

"Phil has essentially performed two demanding roles while we were engaged in the search for a new [chief executive]. Phil remains an integral part of the AFA's senior leadership team and will continue to play a vital role consulting with regulators, government and other industry bodies on behalf of our members."

The AFA is Australia's longest-standing financial advice association and celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

Kewin served as the AFA chief executive for four years from March 2017 and April 2021. He has since joined the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) as its president, effective August 16.