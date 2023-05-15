AEP, GSFM launch Australian film fund

GSFM is partnering with Australian Entertainment Partners to bring to market a unique vehicle investing in the local film and television industry.

The AEP Screen Fund will invest in film and television projects made in Australia, structured so that it has no material exposure to box offices or other audience-related factors.

The fund aims to raise up to $100 million in equity, to be coupled with a bank facility of up to $500 million, arranged and led by financial institutions in the global screen industry. It will be capped at producing 40 original productions and increasing to 55 total projects including sequels and continuing series.

Over the five-year investment term, the fund is forecast to produce film and television content in excess of $1.7 billion, the vast majority of which will be spent in Australia.

GSFM Screen Investments will be the fund's trustee and GSFM will also be responsible for the distribution and back-office administration of the fund.

AEP was launched last year and, while based in Melbourne, also has an office in Los Angeles, California. It was founded by Greg Basser, Bob Osher and David Burdge who have over 100 years combined entertainment industry experience of producing, managing and financing film and TV productions in the global screen industry and, in particular Hollywood.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said the fund aims to provide access to an attractive, alternative asset class while also supporting the Australian film and television industry.

"GSFM's goal is to partner with high calibre investment managers to deliver differentiated, quality investment capabilities," he said.

"We actively seek out innovative and diverse investment strategies to offer Australian investors."

According to McIntyre, the fund will provide long-term financing for the Australian screen industry on a low-risk basis for investors in the fund.

This is because the investment criteria for the fund requires the costs of most projects to be fully covered by studio or streamer contracts and government incentives prior to the commencement of production, he explained.

"With the launch of this fund, GSFM is not only bringing a compelling investment opportunity to the market but is also creating opportunities for Australians in the screen industry and industries that support it," he said.

AEP's plan is to primarily work with streamers, studios, distributors and producers (both Australian and international) to undertake production of film and television in Australia.

"A principal goal of the fund is to provide long term financing for the Australian screen industry on a low-risk, financing basis for investors in the fund," he said.

"With the support of GSFM we are able to offer a screen financing fund unlike any other in the market. The timing is right to launch the fund in Australia," Basser said.

Basser added that Australian cast, crew and creative talent are highly regarded by the global film and TV community and continue to be in high demand. Australia is also perceived as being a "safe" place for film and TV production.

"The Australian government rebates and production incentives lead the world," Basser said.

This was reinforced by the federal government's increase of the Location Offset from 16.5% to 30% announced in last week's budget, he noted.

"An Australia-based fund is in a better position to maximise these than a foreign producer or studio could access directly," Basser said.