Executive Appointments

Advisory group appoints head of investment strategy

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 24 OCT 2022   12:11PM

Providence Wealth Advisory Group recently welcomed a former sovereign wealth fund executive as its head of investment strategy.

Marc Wait has joined the group in the role, based in Sydney. He was most recently head of treasury at the Emirates' Sovereign Wealth Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority where he was involved in running portfolios and selecting managers.

Other previous roles include as a portfolio manager for HSBC and Citigroup Global Asset Management, and group leader, short dated bonds at Fidelity in London.

Wait has been on the investment committee of Providence Wealth Advisory Group for the last three years and has been a private investor since returning to Sydney.

He said he is excited about the opportunity to join Providence Wealth.

"Having been a member of the Providence Wealth investment committee for three and a half years, I have experienced first-hand the firm's laser focus on serving its clients' investment needs and its strongly independent culture," he said.

"The firm's stewardship of clients' capital and culture resonates deeply and is aligned with that of the very best investment firms that I have worked with during my career."

Also commenting, Providence Wealth founder and chief investment officer Grant Patterson said: "This appointment adds to the already strong credentials of the Providence investment committee and our commitment to experienced professionals and best practice regarding investment management and asset allocation as custodians of our client's funds."

"Leveraging off Marc's extensive international experience in investment and business management will be of great value to Providence and its clients. To be in a position to attract such a highly credentialed individual speaks volumes to our culture and focus on client outcomes."

Providence Wealth now has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide and oversees about $1.5 billion in investments.

