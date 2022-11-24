Advising through disability implications

There are multiple complexities around providing advice and the impacts of disability, with planners sandwiched between highly anxious clients and tough systems.

Speaking at the FPA Congress, Health & Finance Integrated chief executive William Johns discussed the main issues for planners and how to proceed to the benefit of clients with Hayes and Co Insurance director Katherine Hayes and, principal adviser at Health & Finance Integrated, Paul Conte.

"When I first meet with a client, I use a letter of engagement," Hayes said explaining how she handles the adviser cost conversation in challenging moments.

"It's useful for a couple of reasons. I got burnt out by some nasty TPD claims so I learnt from that process."

Hayes said the first 10 hours of any claim will be at her expense.

"If it goes over 10 hours, we have the discretion to charge a no-win, no fee," she said.

"That gives us the resources we need rather than sending the client off to a solicitor who might take 40% of the payout."

She explained the process would only exceed that timeframe because of a complexity in the TPD claim or if there's been non-disclosure on the client's part.

"We tell clients that if you do your job well, we do our job well and it will be a smooth process."

But things do go wrong during claims administration, with Johns saying this is the case about 70% of the time.

"You are most often handling insurance claims that aren't underwritten. We do get a lot of people with retrospective claims," he said.

He said there are a lot of issues around medical history and if the information is missing, it can become complicated.

He explained the reason why is due to all systems requiring medical information to approve some sort of support, but that when dealing with systems that require medical information for disability or payments, there is often a mismatch.

"[The] NDIS, Centrelink and TPD claims are all functional impairment-based policies, payments or benefits," he said.

Johns explained each asks for a medical practitioner who is good at diagnosing and prescribing medications and managing issues to be a functional impairment specialist.

"And that is the problem - you get an independent medical report that outlines the diagnosis and medication, but it may not comment on the client's ability to get out of bed or what happens when their temperature goes up," he said.

He added that clients relying on medical professionals as opposed to disability professionals also create issues.

A secondary problem, he pointed out, is around eligibility type and the permanency of impairment.

"Permanency is subjective in nature and there are different definitions," Johns said.

For example, Centrelink's definition of impairment is "fully diagnosed, fully managed or treated, unable to work for the next two to five years".

"The NDIS then talks about permanent in nature, in the broadest sense under Section 24. It leads to a whole lot of people with serious disabilities being rejected because they don't categorise their condition as permanent," he said.

"Having said that, that law requires advocacy."

Conte explained advocacy is about creating flexibility for the client at any point in time.

"When a person receives the acceptance of a total and permanent disability benefit, their first idea is to withdraw the benefit from the superannuation fund," he said.

He explained from there it gets a "clip on the tip" and goes straight to the ATO.

"In 99.9% of the cases that we deal with we'll help manage or recalculate that tax component by using quirks in the system," he said.

"But what can really impact that is a trustee of the superannuation fund. They can ultimately impact what happens to the member's benefit before receiving or after receiving a rollover."

He uses the example of a client who comes in with a TPD benefit and needs to pay off some mortgage.

"We can see through strategy we can potentially eliminate $30,000 worth of tax debt if we use a system effectively," Conte said.

"What we need to do is make sure that another superannuation trustee accepts the definitions of a TPD release, and the initial superannuation trustee is happy to roll it over and the method that allows the favourable tax outcome."

