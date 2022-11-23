Advising an ageing population

A rapidly ageing population has changed the face of retirement. Speaking at the Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) Professionals Congress London Business School professor Andrew Scott explained why.

Kicking things off, Scott said it can be hard to escape the notion that you're going to have to work for longer.

"If you do the simple calculations, let's assume you want to retire at 65 on a pension worth 50% of your final salary, if you live until 100 you've got to save 25% of your income every year to finance it," he said.

He said the age increase in working adults is already happening.

"We are seeing rising employment of older people around the world," he commented.

"Research I've done suggests that in the G7, which is seven industrialised nations, 85% of employment growth for the last 20 years is coming from an increase in people aged 50 and above."

While the labour market is being driven more by people working for longer, Scott points out there are still declining trends in those over 50 and that's an opportunity for advisers.

"In every country, you see employment fall from 50 onwards. So, there's always focus on getting people to work for longer after retirement, but we really need to help people working from 50-plus," he said.

Scott commented that heading into later years it's not just about the individual and their savings plan; it's about how they can support a career that creates a feasible saving plan for the long term.

"Retirement is changing dramatically, and one big problem we've got is that state governments around the world, they're looking at state pensions and saying, 'oh well, we need people to work longer'," he said.

This changes the parameters of a three-stage life, established in the 20th century, Scott said.

"Education, work, and retirement, and it worked very well for life expectancies at around 70," he said.

"But as we're living longer, we're trying to just raise that retirement age; I think that's going to cause a lot of problems."

And a good life isn't just about financial assets either, he noted.

"Other advice I would give is, in my experience, the very best financial planners don't just think about savings - that's only part of the issue," he said.

"Wealth and health are being tied together because, over a long life, those two really are key."

