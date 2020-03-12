NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Advisers too time-poor for cash management
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAR 2020   12:23PM

New research shows financial advisers are struggling to make time for important aspects of the advice process, including cash management.

Macquarie's newly released Cash flow management opportunity report shows 93% of advisers recognise the value of cash management services, but just 50% are able to offer those services to their clients.

The report draws on the findings of a quantitative survey of 541 business leaders across advice, accounting and stockbroking, including 450 independent and dealer group aligned advisers, and shows 87% of advisers believe their wealth needs of their clients need to be viewed holistically to consider issues of cash flow and lifestyle.

However, many advisers still do not offer those services to clients, citing cash flow management as "too onerous" and a an aspect of advice which takes focus off areas where they believe they can add value.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Macquarie head of payments and deposits Olivia McArdle told Financial Standard it was hard for advisers to be across the cash flow of a client given so many Australians use multiple bank accounts across different institutions.

"Gone are the days when I just had all my bank accounts with one bank, and had everything in one spot," McArdle said.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"Most people today have got kind of a scattering of bank accounts with different banks. And that makes it quite difficult for advisors to get a hold of that holistic view."

Despite those issues, McArdle said financial planners who could find a way to implement cash management into their advice process would stand to benefit, citing the intergenerational transfer of wealth which is set to take place over the next two decades.

"Bottom line is this is something really valuable and both clients and advisors are keen for it, but at the moment it's not happening. Therefore we see that as a big opportunity for advisors to step into," McArdle said.

"62% of people in that 30 to 44 year old bracket, they are most likely the ones to benefit from cash management services.

"And you think of that group and then the amount of intergenerational wealth that we expect to happen over the next sort of 10 to 20 years, it's quite a significant group."

McArdle said advisers may find cash management becomes easier to administer to clients as open banking helps banks transmit the transactional banking data of their clients to other institutions and platforms.

"I think the next challenge goes to other banks and the speed at which they embrace the open banking regulations and the connectivity that they have, into advisers' platforms to make it easier for advisers to see that whole picture for their clients," she said.

Read more: AdvisersMacquarieOlivia McArdleFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advisers choose remediation over advice
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
Investment Manager of the Year named
Spitfire loses top executives
Unsatisfied HESTA members head for exit
Major firms criticised for substandard RI approach
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Retirement review goes off the rails
Academics protest UniSuper investments
Factor investing, sustainability a perfect match
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LhDn6HY8