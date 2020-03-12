Advisers too time-poor for cash management

New research shows financial advisers are struggling to make time for important aspects of the advice process, including cash management.

Macquarie's newly released Cash flow management opportunity report shows 93% of advisers recognise the value of cash management services, but just 50% are able to offer those services to their clients.

The report draws on the findings of a quantitative survey of 541 business leaders across advice, accounting and stockbroking, including 450 independent and dealer group aligned advisers, and shows 87% of advisers believe their wealth needs of their clients need to be viewed holistically to consider issues of cash flow and lifestyle.

However, many advisers still do not offer those services to clients, citing cash flow management as "too onerous" and a an aspect of advice which takes focus off areas where they believe they can add value.

Macquarie head of payments and deposits Olivia McArdle told Financial Standard it was hard for advisers to be across the cash flow of a client given so many Australians use multiple bank accounts across different institutions.

"Gone are the days when I just had all my bank accounts with one bank, and had everything in one spot," McArdle said.

"Most people today have got kind of a scattering of bank accounts with different banks. And that makes it quite difficult for advisors to get a hold of that holistic view."

Despite those issues, McArdle said financial planners who could find a way to implement cash management into their advice process would stand to benefit, citing the intergenerational transfer of wealth which is set to take place over the next two decades.

"Bottom line is this is something really valuable and both clients and advisors are keen for it, but at the moment it's not happening. Therefore we see that as a big opportunity for advisors to step into," McArdle said.

"62% of people in that 30 to 44 year old bracket, they are most likely the ones to benefit from cash management services.

"And you think of that group and then the amount of intergenerational wealth that we expect to happen over the next sort of 10 to 20 years, it's quite a significant group."

McArdle said advisers may find cash management becomes easier to administer to clients as open banking helps banks transmit the transactional banking data of their clients to other institutions and platforms.

"I think the next challenge goes to other banks and the speed at which they embrace the open banking regulations and the connectivity that they have, into advisers' platforms to make it easier for advisers to see that whole picture for their clients," she said.