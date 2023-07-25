Advisers service 120 clients on average

The decreasing pool of financial advisers saw the average number of advised clients rise by 6% to 120 from 113 one year ago, according to Investment Trends.

As a result, advisers are increasingly seeking greater efficiencies in technology, the 2023 Adviser technology needs report shows, and are willing to pay a premium to access such software.

The average number of clients serviced by any single adviser appears to be slowly but surely approaching Dunbar's cognitive limit of 150, Irene Guiamatsia, head of research at Investment Trends said.

"This renders considerations of scale, digital engagement and the broader role of technology more pertinent than ever," she said.

At last count, there were 15,708 authorised advisers at the end of the June financial year.

The most in-demand software advisers want help with relate to retirement planning (32%) and cashflow modelling (31%).

There is also strong demand for their technology to integrate with bank accounts, trading tools, and appointment scheduling to support meeting growing client demand.

In the past year, many advisers consolidated the number of platforms in their tech stack. About 43% of advisers now only use two platforms, up from 32% in 2022.

Despite the consolidation that has occurred, 12% of advisers remain open minded about alternative platform solutions.

Platform providers therefore have every interest in seeking to better understand what advisers are looking for and offer an appropriate solution that's going to best help them and their clients, Guiamatsia said.

The survey also captured how financial advisers are embracing generative artificial intelligence technology.

Some 44% of advisers expect AI technology such as ChatGPT to have a "positive impact" on their businesses.

Guiamatsia said advisers with a positive outlook on the role of AI see quick wins in the areas of research and modelling, data analytics, reporting, but also in cybersecurity.

"These are all areas mentioned to a much greater degree than digital advice is," she said.

A recent UK study found that investors think ChatGPT will provide accurate financial advice, flagging they will lean on AI as their trusted adviser in the future.

The majority (73%) believe that ChatGPT is reliable for financial advice. More than half (54%) of investors aged 65 and over believe that ChatGPT could be the future of financial advice.