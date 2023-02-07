Newspaper icon
Advisers put on notice: HLB Mann Judd

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 7 FEB 2023   12:10PM

Financial advisers should ensure clients are structuring tax appropriately to avoid unwanted attention from the ATO and other authorities, HLB Mann Judd says.

HLB Mann Judd said the ATO has warned those transferring funds into Australia to ensure the appropriate level of tax is paid.

"The ATO has made it clear it is aware some people migrating funds here try to mask it as something it's not, in an attempt to avoid paying tax," explained HLB Mann Judd Melbourne partner and head of tax Josh Chye.

"It has now drawn a line in the sand and committed to scrutinising these transfers closely, so people should ensure they have received the proper tax advice before making a transfer."

And the issued notice extends beyond individuals.

"The ATO's powers are far reaching and intended to also put advisers on notice and encourage them to dig deeper with clients and their financial affairs. Otherwise, advisers could be unwillingly supporting mischaracterised amounts coming in, which carries the risk of prosecution," he said.

"It reinforces the need for an appropriate level of tax planning before any transactions are undertaken. It's also an education opportunity for many new entrants as it can set them up with building and structuring tax advice overtime."

In 2014, the watchdog allowed a "one-off" pardon enabling eligible taxpayers to disclose omitted offshore income, capital gains and over-claimed deductions for reduced penalties as well as protection against criminal offences.

"The ATO has significantly more information-gathering powers than it did during the time of the amnesty, increasing its level of resourcing and entering into tax information exchange treaties with other jurisdictions," said Chye.

He flagged common errors made when claiming the funds being transferred, often between $2 million and $50 million, are making it through family members or other structures and advising it's a loan from an unrelated party.

"If taxpayers are saying it's a loan, then the ATO will speak with the person providing the money as a loan. There are provisions in Australian law which can be applied unexpectedly that can treat a loan from overseas as income; if shareholders take money from the company as a loan, but it's not documented properly, for example, it can be treated as income," he said.

Chye explained Australia's tax law system is unique in its administration compared to many neighbouring countries and accepted there can be some hesitation for new entrants to engage in tax planning upfront but flagged investing in tax advice - which is tax deductible - will save time and money.

"A voluntary disclosure can mitigate against substantial penalties, time, cost and angst of a protracted ATO review or audit," he concluded.

Read more: ATOAustraliaJosh ChyeHLB Mann Judd Melbourne
