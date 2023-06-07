Advisers pivot to protect retirees from inflation

Newspaper icon
BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUN 2023   12:34PM

Inflation is a looming threat to retirement incomes, so it's no surprise financial advisers are rotating toward more dynamic strategies.

According to a report penned by Challenger and Ensombl, inflation is fast becoming the number one threat to retirement outcomes.

The report highlighted a study conducted in the US which saw advisers pick inflation risk as the biggest threat to retirees over market volatility and longevity risk.

"... a result highly likely to be replicated in Australia," it said.

Further, the report found retirees who experienced higher inflation earlier in retirement finished with a 7% lower balance than the retiree who encountered it mid-way through retirement, and almost 17% less than the retiree who didn't encounter inflation until the end of retirement.

Given the likelihood of inflation impacting both retirement outcomes and investments, financial advisers are recommending strategies to mitigate the risk.

Firstly, the report highlighted healthcare costs, a particular concern for retirees.

Capital Advisory certified financial planner and director Michael Miller said that retirees need to make decisions today that could impact where they are 15 and 20 years into retirement.

"Many of the costs of accessing the Australian healthcare system are linked to our social security system," he pointed out.

"MRIs, ultrasounds, or all sorts of different medical tests can be substantially different out-of-pocket costs just on whether that person happens to be eligible for Social Security benefits."

Following that the report said when it comes to drawdowns, dynamic spending puts the odds back in a retiree's favour.

An example was used of a strategy PGIM head of retirement research David Blanchett created.

"Blanchett studied three different drawdown strategies, fixed dollar, versus fixed percentage, versus dynamic," the report said.

"He concluded the optimal approach, by a large margin, was a dynamic approach, where retirees regularly review changes to their portfolio and the macro environment and then adjust their discretionary spending - their want spending, accordingly."

The Retirement Advice Centre business owner David Reed said this is the approach the group has taken with its retiree clients "who are pretty disciplined."

After speaking with advisers around Australia, the way most mitigate the impact of inflation on retirement incomes is across three high-level categories.

"Client intermated lifestyle changes, asset allocation, portfolio construction strategies and product selection strategies," the report found.

Lifestyle changes can range from, downsizing and moving out of more experience areas, amending shopping habits and cutting back on expensive foods while their prices peak, as well as shopping around for better deals when it comes to energy providers or mortgage providers and making additional superannuation contributions.

"Retirees should only be making short-term sacrifices to shore up their longer-term lifestyles, not to maximise the wealth they can pass on," Stephan Independent Advisory director and financial adviser James Stephan reinforced.

A final lever that can be pulled to shore up retirement finances is to either delay imminent retirement or re-enter the workforce if already retired, the report said.

"The trend towards more flexible working in the wake of Covid, along with a worsening skills shortage, may make such a strategy more viable than it has previously been," the report said.

When it comes to portfolio construction strategies, Stephan said the firm looks at a client's capital needs over time and matches them to asset classes, accordingly, using an evidence-based approach.

"We then look at how that compares with a portfolio-based approach purely on their stated risk tolerance," he said.

"Where there is a divergence between the two, we will revisit with the client, but always with a view to taking risks off the table. Protecting the capital critical to their lifestyle needs is one risk, but so is the risk of outliving savings because of over caution."

Sorting through the many diverse views regarding how investors should respond to inflation, the report said there are several points on which most experts agree.

"Equities deliver the best real growth over the long term," it said.

"One obvious response to an inflationary shock is to pursue growth that exceeds inflation."

The next priority is to consider how different equity types react to inflation, the report explained.

"Emerging from all this commentary were several common themes, including the merits of commodities, infrastructure, real estate, inflation-linked bonds, and alternatives, as inflationary hedges," it found.

It also pointed out product strategies to mitigate inflation risk.

"For many retirees, the optimal retirement income strategy will comprise a tailored mix of Age Pension, ABP, and a lifetime annuity," it said.

"Adjusting this mix can therefore be just as important as rebalancing allocations within the market-exposed elements of their portfolios."

Read more: David BlanchettStephan Independent AdvisoryCapital AdvisoryChallengerDavid ReedEnsomblJames StephanMichael MillerRetirement Advice Centre
