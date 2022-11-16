Newspaper icon
Advisers, non-relevant providers will not compete: Levy

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 NOV 2022   12:46PM

Financial advisers won't be competing with non-relevant providers to provide advice as they're occupying different worlds and serving different needs, Quality of Advice Review chair Michelle Levy says.

Speaking to Financial Standard for an upcoming podcast, Levy touched on the QAR proposal to cause perhaps the most debate.

"One of the biggest concerns was opening up the provision of financial advice or financial product advice to people other than financial advisers and the concern that it was really an uneven playing field, [that] people who were not financial advisers with all of their skill and expertise would be able to give financial product advice," she said.

Levy explained she is mindful that is still a continued concern.

"I come back to what is my job; my job is to help get more advice to consumers," she said.

"I don't think that it's possible for the 16,000 financial advisers that there are today - hopefully, that number will grow -  but even then, it's not going to be possible for them to provide all of the advice or to meet all of the advice needs of the Australian community."

She said for this reason it needs to be made more accessible.

"Listening to advisers, it seems to me that they want to have ongoing relationships with clients and so that is not the incidental advice that would be given by people who are not financial advisers," she said.

"I would say to the industry, it's not about doing something that is good for you, but it is good for you. Embrace it."

Levy added that she doesn't believe opening the gates to unlicensed providers would impact the quality of advice and diminish industry standards.

"What I am proposing is that where advice is being given by somebody who is not a relevant provider, the person with responsibility and the person with the obligation to give the advice and to give good advice will be the institution," she explained.

"It will be for the bank, the superannuation fund, the insurer. It will be that entity's obligation to work out, 'what advice can I safely give to my customers without a relevant provider?'"

She explained that this will lead to a fairly limited scope or simple advice.

"Rather than saying that in the law you must only give limited scope, simple advice, I think you get there in a different way," Levy said.

"[It's about] saying, 'what is it that I can control as an entity, and what is it that I can't? If I can't I need to give discretion to the provider and employ a person who I can trust'. That's where the financial adviser would come in."

She made clear that the process won't be standardised and will be left up to the entity to manage.

"The reason is, I think it's too hard to provide a list of prescribed subject matter on which you can give advice. Things that might be simple for some clients or customers won't be simple for other customers," she said.

She added it will also depend on technological capabilities.

"So, to what extent is advice given by an algorithm or digital advice provider rather than the individual? It becomes a question for the provider or institution to say, 'how can I satisfy myself that any advice that my staff gives is good advice?'"

Levy is confident this proposal will not impact advisers negatively.

"I don't think that they are competing, other than around the edges, because there is no reason to think that a financial institution or product issuer would be in the business of giving comprehensive financial advice to their customers for no charge," she said.

"Now, they will do it when they are distributing their own products. But there are laws that say you can't get conflicted remuneration, so that they can't be paid for distributing somebody else's products.

"There are laws about acting efficiently, honestly and fairly and I'm proposing a good advice duty."

Read more: Michelle LevyQuality of Advice Review
VIEW COMMENTS (2)

