Advisers given access to wellbeing service

MLC Life is rolling out its Vivo health and wellness service to the financial advice practices it partners with.

The insurer said making the service available to financial advisers and their staff for free will help ease the high levels of stress in the industry.

The Vivo suite includes access to a panel of doctors for general, non-urgent queries, in-depth reviews of physical conditions by experts, a mental health clinic, fitness consultant and nutrition consultant.

The initiative follows Deakin University's research that found 73% of advisers experience high levels of burnout from work, while 67% deal with some level of depression. About 17% said they are depressed most or all the time.

"The changes we have seen in the past few years have sadly brought a huge mental health burden on advisers. Personally, I have spoken to many who want to leave the industry because things are simply too hard," MLC Life general manager of retail distribution partnerships Michael Downey said.

The service was also made available to all MLC Life customers just last month.

"While we are helping customers to improve their health and wellbeing - from fitness consultations through to a second opinion on a medical condition from a team of experts - we wanted to offer the same service to advisers," Downey said.

"We're here to protect our customers, but we also have a responsibility to support the people who provide them with the vital advice that delivers that protection. Our experience shows Vivo can make a significant difference in people's lives, and we want advisers to access that too."