Financial Planning
Adviser of the Year named

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 SEP 2022   10:30PM

Felicity Cooper from Cooper Wealth Management has taken out the title at the Association of Financial Advisers national conference.

Cooper was named the winner of the award, which is sponsored by Zurich, at the AFA's annual gala dinner. The award is presented to extraordinary and visionary advisers, recognising qualities of leadership, innovation, customer focus and professional excellence.

"The AFA congratulates Felicity for winning this award and for her role as an ambassador for the profession in advocating for advice and the great outcomes it delivers," AFA chief executive Phil Anderson said.

"Felicity is a previous winner of AFA's Excellence in Education Award and her natural enthusiasm for the advice profession, along with her innovative approach to the delivery of quality financial advice provided a compelling case. We were privileged to have three outstanding finalists this year, each of whom are exceptional advisers with an absolute commitment to their profession and their communities."

Zurich Life & Investments chief distribution officer Kieran Forde described Cooper as a terrific role model, advice advocate and inspiration.

"She is an outstanding adviser who is passionate about improving the financial literacy of her clients, has an unwavering focus on continuous improvement, and is a strong advocate for advice and community," he said.

"All finalists throughout the process were exceptional, however it was Felicity who shone brightest throughout the rigorous process."

The other finalists for the award were Main Street Financial Solutions Charles Badenach and Joseph Hoe from Wealthwise.

