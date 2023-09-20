Advice Revolution rebrands to elemnta

Fintech Advice Revolution has rebranded to elemnta and secured a partnership with Colonial First State to deliver integration solutions to financial advisers.

elemnta chief technology officer Adrian Patty said elemnta is designed to connect key elements of the financial services value chain to bring advice, customer experience, and stakeholders closer to each other and customers.

"As advisers, we faced the burden of a lack of standardisation, operational dysfunction and friction across legacy administration and advice software systems. Our frustration sparked the desire to address industry complexity by creating solutions which harness the best of technology and human input," he said.

elemnta recently has signed an agreement with Colonial First State to help deliver a solution for its advisers that will be launched later this year.

Advice Revolution will continue to exist and operates a client portal within Xplan.

elemnta now employs 40 people and has reached profitability leading up to its new brand launch, Patty said.

Patty and chief executive Shaun Green co-founded Advice Revolution in 2018.