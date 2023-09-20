Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Advice Revolution rebrands to elemnta

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 SEP 2023   12:06PM

Fintech Advice Revolution has rebranded to elemnta and secured a partnership with Colonial First State to deliver integration solutions to financial advisers.

elemnta chief technology officer Adrian Patty said elemnta is designed to connect key elements of the financial services value chain to bring advice, customer experience, and stakeholders closer to each other and customers.

"As advisers, we faced the burden of a lack of standardisation, operational dysfunction and friction across legacy administration and advice software systems. Our frustration sparked the desire to address industry complexity by creating solutions which harness the best of technology and human input," he said.

elemnta recently has signed an agreement with Colonial First State to help deliver a solution for its advisers that will be launched later this year.

Advice Revolution will continue to exist and operates a client portal within Xplan.

elemnta now employs 40 people and has reached profitability leading up to its new brand launch, Patty said.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Patty and chief executive Shaun Green co-founded Advice Revolution in 2018.

Read more: Advice RevolutionColonial First StateAdrian PattyShaun GreenXplan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Younger Aussies want advice but don't know how to get it: CFS
Colonial First State previews new MA offering
iFactFind partners with global tech firm
Watershed Funds Management appoints head of distribution
ASIC appeal in CBA, CFS case dismissed
More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar
New CFS platform at the cutting Edge: Quirk
FICAP 2023: Countdown is on
CFS settles super fees class action
Praemium hires governance, risk chief

Editor's Choice

Financial services marketing is broken: Study

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
A new study shows that while most local financial services marketers believe compliance teams get in the way of them getting their job done, those same compliance specialists think marketers are just looking for someone else to blame when marketing materials are questioned externally.

Adviser registration deadline extended again

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
ASIC has again extended the date for financial advisers' registration requirements to 1 February 2024.

Pacific Current Group buys into fund manager

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:16PM
Pacific Current Group (PAC) has purchased a stake in LA-based private credit and structured equity investment management firm Avante Capital Partners (Avante).

Gender parity in funds management stalls

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:00PM
New research reveals gender parity in global funds management has hit a standstill, with female representation barely moving the needle.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

SEP
21

FINSIA WA Young Finance Professionals networking evening 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cullen Gunn

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KILTER RURAL
It was a fascination with Australian flora and fauna that led to Cullen Gunn to pursue a career in agriculture. Three decades later, and as Kilter Rural founding director and chief executive, Gunn aims to deliver returns by protecting Australia's unique biodiversity through regeneration of farmland and water systems. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.