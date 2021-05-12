NEWS
Financial Planning
Advice practices set to benefit from tax cuts
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 MAY 2021   12:36PM

Small business owners, like financial planners, are set to benefit from the 30% tax rate reducing to 25% from 1 July 2021.

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg also announced last night that temporary full expensing has been extended until 30 June 2023.

This enables small businesses to write off the full value of any depreciable asset up to $150,000 in the first year they are installed until the new extended date.

Other measures include allocating $10 million over four years on the small business deregulation agenda, while small businesses in dispute with the ATO will get a fairer go.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) will now have greater powers to pause or change debt recovery actions applying to a small business in dispute with the ATO.

"Small businesses disputing an ATO debt in the AAT will get a fairer go by stopping the ATO from relentlessly pushing on with debt recovery actions against a small business, while the case is being heard," Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson said.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia said it welcomes a number of changes to superannuation and aged care outlined in the budget.

"The FPA supports a commitment by the Government to reduce the number of regulators in financial advice by confirming the wind down of FASEA by 31 December 2021, and putting increased caps on ASIC's spending," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

"The practical changes announced to superannuation will provide all Australians with greater flexibility to maximise their retirement. The FPA welcomes the government's decision to introduce flexibility but not substantial changes to superannuation. Superannuation should not be constantly tinkered with, a position the FPA has consistently held."

The government has given the Financial Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) $2.5 million until it wraps up at the end of 2021.

"There is still significant regulatory change this year with the finalisation of FASEA deadlines, implementation of Royal Commission recommendations, changes to the super system, as well as dealing with the current pandemic and outcomes of the economic environment caused by it," De Gori said.

"This is a positive budget for the economy, with a focus on jobs, growth and supporting the disadvantaged. We will be working closely with members to ensure they understand the finer details of the budget and the opportunities it presents to engage with their clients."

