Advice platform appoints new chief executive

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 17 MAR 2023   12:38PM

An advice and wealth management platform has made a leadership change, with the chief executive stepping down and a successor appointed.

Practifi named Adrian Johnstone as its new chief executive to drive business growth.

Johnstone succeeds co-founder and former chief executive Glenn Elliot, who will maintain his position on the Practifi board of directors and retain an ownership stake in the company.

"It's been a huge pleasure and an honour to lead Practifi, from our very earliest ideas through to the amazing company we are today," Elliott said.

"Now is the right time to welcome Adrian to the chief executive role to take us forward through the next exciting phase of our growth."

Johnstone's vision and strategy is centred around continued growth, an enhanced commitment to client service, and ongoing innovation.

Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We are in a strong position to achieve continued growth through innovative technological development," Johnstone said.

Meanwhile, last year, in anticipation of its global expansion plans, Practifi also promoted Umesh Banga to senior director.

Read more: PractifiAdrian JohnstoneElliottGlenn ElliotUmesh Banga
