Advice group awards mandate to JANA

A financial advice group with close to $2 billion in funds under advice has selected JANA as its investment consultant.

The consulting group's wealth division was awarded a mandate by Alteris Financial Group, effective December 2023. It covers asset allocation, manager selection and portfolio construction, as well as reporting the group.

Alteris has a team of 80, spread across offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Rockhampton, and Gladstone. It boasts total funds under advice of about $1.8 billion.

The appointment followed an extensive process in which several asset consultants' offerings were reviews, Alteris chief executive Keith Jones said.

"... we are excited to be working with JANA. We believe JANA's strength of research capabilities and resources, successful track record in the asset consultant space, and alignment in philosophy will enhance our client outcomes and experience," he said.

JANA's head of wealth Michael Karagianis said he is looking forward to enjoying a long and positive relationship with Alteris.

"We understand the diversity of the wealth sector and the unique requirements of private wealth and advisory practices," he said.

"We are seeing more practices leverage JANA's institutional quality advice and scale to find best in class investment opportunities for their retail and wholesale clients."