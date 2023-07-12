Newspaper icon
Advice firm revenues jump 45%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUL 2023   12:25PM

Despite employing fewer staff and a reduction in client numbers, financial advice firms saw revenues shoot up by nearly 50% from two years ago.

A survey of 122 advice practices conducted by Business Health and Iress found average revenue jumped from $1.1 million in 2021 to $1.6 million this year.

According to the Financial advice efficiency report, advisers are doing more with less as increased efficiencies are helping drive profitability.

Two years ago, the average full-time employee (FTE) per practice was 6.8. They currently employ 5.6 FTE. The number of serviced clients per adviser on average marginally dropped by 3% from 133 to 129.

Looking at efficiency gains, constructing a strategy paper for a new client now takes four hours. Two years ago, it took 5.6 hours.

A basic Statement of Advice (SoA) for a new client took 8.1 hours but now takes 6.7 hours. For complex new clients, an adviser spent 14.6 hours on an SoA. This now takes 12.2 hours.

Reviewing documents for existing clients typically took 3.6 hours in average; this dropped to 2.8 hours.

Top-performing practices, which manage more than 500 clients compared with the industry average of 457, generated profit margins of more than 60% compared to the average of 27%.

Not all practices use technology to complete the paperwork. Only 77% and 66% respectively would rely on software to generate an SoA and Record of Advice. Less than half (42%) use technology for fact-finding.

Over half (55%) of practices still do not offer digital signing. A larger number do not use cashflow management and budgeting application (73%).

The survey found that practices that communicated with their top clients more than 10 times per year achieved a 114% uplift in profitability.

Iress chief executive of wealth management Harry Mitchell said the results show that the advice industry has been improving across several measures, despite prevailing pressures for advisers to do more with less and find ways to make good financial advice more accessible for more people.

However, advisers could do better in using technology to help meet their regulatory and compliance responsibilities, he said.

"Around half of advice practices surveyed are still maintaining a manual complaint and breach register - a certain drain on efficiency and a clear opportunity for the industry," Mitchell said.

