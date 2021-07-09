Advice engagement jumps during COVID-19

A new study finds that the coronavirus pandemic has raised awareness about the importance of financial advice and prompted more Australians to engage with their adviser.

A study by ASX-listed firm ClearView shows that demand for financial advice is building - despite record numbers of advisers leaving the industry.

Some 54% of advisers ClearView surveyed believe that COVID-19 has increased public awareness of the importance of planning for the future and seeking professional financial advice.

Over 30% of advisers believe that COVID-19 has increased public awareness of their mortality and the need for life insurance.

The majority (73%) of advised clients would think to call their advisers immediately in the event of an illness or accident, while nearly two thirds (63%) would contact their adviser if they lost their job.

"Advisers have a long history of putting their clients first. We have seen this continue through COVID-19," ClearView said.

The findings form part of its newly released white paper How COVID-19 has changed the financial services landscape forever, which canvassed nearly 400 advisers at the end of 2020 and in March and April 2021.

ClearView general manager for life insurance Gerard Kerr said COVID-19 provided the jolt many industries and professions needed to disrupt their routine and force a rethink of their value proposition and how it is delivered.

"The COVID-19 experience has demonstrated that advice businesses need a proposition that is broad and flexible enough to meet their clients' immediate needs as well as their long-term financial needs," he said.

In the past 12 to 18 months, we have seen advisers apply themselves to also help clients access relief measures, rent reductions and short-term life insurance premium waivers. As a result, many are riding a wave of positive consumer sentiment and increased demand," he said.."

More than half (56%) of advisers experienced higher client engagement in the past year.

Forty-two percent 42% saw an increase in client referrals over the period while 25% found that COVID-19 has made it is easier to talk to clients about taking out or renewing life insurance cover.

ClearView managing director Simon Swanson said the data highlighted the importance of interpersonal and soft skills such as active listening, empathy and problem-solving to better support clients during difficult times.

"During this time, advisers have listened to people talk at length about their fears and concerns, fielding calls around the clock from anxious, depressed and emotional clients," he said.