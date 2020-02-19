Advice complaints low: AFCA

In an update to the SMSF Association conference, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority has revealed complaints about financial advice are minimal.

Addressing the conference, Ian Donald and Shail Singh, both ombudsmen at AFCA, said investments complaints only make up about 5%, with the vast majority of AFCA's work focussed on credit complaints.

About 2700 complaints related to investments and advice were received in 2019.

"Given the amount of advice given in a 12 month period, I think that's a low number," Donald said.

Singh added: "That's important to show because the perception and what's in the media is a different story, you'd think it's a lot higher."

Donald commended the financial advice industry, not just for the small number of complaints but for resolving complaints without need for formal mitigation in a significant number of cases.

About 29% of complaints in the category were resolved by financial firms without AFCA having to do anything.

Failure to follow instructions or agreements was the most complained about issue in the category but Donald said that mostly related to margin FX trading.

More relevant to financial advisers and SMSF specialists, inappropriate advice was the most likely complaint.

However, there were around 500 complaints of inappropriate advice last year.

In terms of SMSFs, inappropriate advice to establish an SMSF was highlighted by Donald as a trend in complaints that AFCA has noticed.

The advice to purchase property with an SMSF, especially in a rural area, was also complained about.

"Last year we had 40% more complaints than we budgeted for," Donald said.

He added that the larger than expected volume of complaints meant the authority had to take on significant number of new staff, and faced some difficulties training the large volume of new employees up in a short time period.

One of the issues AFCA is facing is in pursuing complaints against insolvent firms.

Donald said AFCA currently has over 400 complaints in relation to an insolvent financial firm - he did not specifics what kind of financial service he firm was providing.

He revealed AFCA's Fairness Tool, a new tool the authority will be disseminating to financial firms, with the aim of clarifying how it handles claims fairly.

Singh focused on the FASEA Code of Ethics, saying this has added obligations for financial advisers in AFCA's view.

"We are required to have regard for industry codes," he said.

"Any disputes after 1 January 2020, not retrospectively, we will have regards for the code."