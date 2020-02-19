NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Advice complaints low: AFCA
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   2:40PM

In an update to the SMSF Association conference, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority has revealed complaints about financial advice are minimal.

Addressing the conference, Ian Donald and Shail Singh, both ombudsmen at AFCA, said investments complaints only make up about 5%, with the vast majority of AFCA's work focussed on credit complaints.

About 2700 complaints related to investments and advice were received in 2019.

"Given the amount of advice given in a 12 month period, I think that's a low number," Donald said.

Singh added: "That's important to show because the perception and what's in the media is a different story, you'd think it's a lot higher."

Donald commended the financial advice industry, not just for the small number of complaints but for resolving complaints without need for formal mitigation in a significant number of cases.

About 29% of complaints in the category were resolved by financial firms without AFCA having to do anything.

Failure to follow instructions or agreements was the most complained about issue in the category but Donald said that mostly related to margin FX trading.

More relevant to financial advisers and SMSF specialists, inappropriate advice was the most likely complaint.

However, there were around 500 complaints of inappropriate advice last year.

In terms of SMSFs, inappropriate advice to establish an SMSF was highlighted by Donald as a trend in complaints that AFCA has noticed.

The advice to purchase property with an SMSF, especially in a rural area, was also complained about.

"Last year we had 40% more complaints than we budgeted for," Donald said.

He added that the larger than expected volume of complaints meant the authority had to take on significant number of new staff, and faced some difficulties training the large volume of new employees up in a short time period.

One of the issues AFCA is facing is in pursuing complaints against insolvent firms.

Donald said AFCA currently has over 400 complaints in relation to an insolvent financial firm - he did not specifics what kind of financial service he firm was providing.

He revealed AFCA's Fairness Tool, a new tool the authority will be disseminating to financial firms, with the aim of clarifying how it handles claims fairly.

Singh focused on the FASEA Code of Ethics, saying this has added obligations for financial advisers in AFCA's view.

"We are required to have regard for industry codes," he said.

"Any disputes after 1 January 2020, not retrospectively, we will have regards for the code."

Read more: AFCAAustralian Financial Complaints AuthoritySMSF AssociationIan DonaldShail SinghFASEA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advisers still unclear on referral rules
FASEA extension passes
Latest FASEA exam results in
Product provider makes big FASEA promise
SMSFA chief slams regulators, FASEA
What SMSFs will look like in 2030
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
Most complained about super funds revealed
Government loves SMSFs: Hume
Advisers choose remediation over advice
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY  |   12:30PM
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:12PM
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:56AM
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jnDhYNgP