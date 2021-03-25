Advice association chief steps down

The chief executive of the Association of Financial Advisers has stepped down after four years in the role.

Phil Kewin has led the AFA since 2017, having succeeded Brad Fox as chief executive in March of that year.

He said the time is right to hand over the reins, as a new wave of reform heads the advice industry's way.

General manager, policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has been appointed chief executive in an acting capacity while the AFA board searches for a permanent replacement.

"I am extremely proud of my achievements at the AFA, in particular the way we have represented advisers during what is undoubtedly the most challenging period the profession has ever experienced," Kewin said.

"I would like to thank the AFA team for continuing to deliver outcomes that any large team would be proud of; our volunteer brigade of Communities of Practice, for continuing to build the AFA Community; our AFA Partners for their unwavering support for advice, and of course, our AFA members who continue to demonstrate endurance and resilience in unprecedented times, to deliver great outcomes for their clients."

Also commenting on the departure, AFA president Michael Nowak said Kewin has advanced the AFA's reputation, resulting in a larger member base and stronger relationships with government.

Kewin's tireless and ongoing engagement with stakeholders has been instrumental in gaining extensions to the FASEA exam and degree equivalent requirements, he said.

"Similarly, he facilitated our collaboration with the Financial Planning Association, Financial Services Council and other industry stakeholders, via forums such as the AFA/FPA Joint Associations Life Insurance Task Force and Choice and Access to Life Insurance (CALI), which have positioned us well with the federal government and the opposition as they prepare to consider the future of life insurance commissions under the Life Insurance Framework review," Nowak said.