Advance Asset Management ceases direct distribution

Advance Asset Management ceases direct distributionBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 21 JUN 2023 12:53PM
Advance Asset Management funds will no longer be available to direct retail investors following a rather significant change to the eligibility criteria for investment.
Currently, Advance AM funds have a minimum investment of $5000 and are available to any direct retail investor who applies. However, from July 1, that minimum investment is being increased to $500,000 and the funds will only be available to those who satisfy the definition of a wholesale investor or who access the funds through a platform or IDPS.
Existing direct investors will be able to continue making additional investments in the funds, however no applications for new investments in other funds will be accepted unless they satisfy the new criteria.
Advance AM said those invested in the funds are already primarily wholesale investors or invested via a platform and that the change is being made to simplify the application process and future distribution strategy.
In a statement to Financial Standard, Mercer said the change in distribution strategy follows a recent review of the products and was deemed to be in the best interests of investors.
It also said the decision is not related to the stop orders issued by ASIC earlier this year in relation to "broadly drafted" target market determinations that failed to define key concepts.
The funds in question were the Advance Balanced Multi-Blend Fund, Advance International Shares Multi-Blend Fund, and Advance Property Securities Multi-Blend Fund. Together, they hold about $4.2 billion in assets.
The orders were issued in March, before the business transitioned from BT to Mercer. They were lifted later that same month, ahead of the deal - which also comprised the merger of BT's superannuation business - being completed.
At the time of the sale announcement, Advance AM had about $44 billion in funds under management, including superannuation products and several products on BT Panorama.
