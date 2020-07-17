Administrators appointed to iProsperity

Real estate investment manager iProsperity has taken a hit from COVID-19, resulting in administrators being appointed to the group.

Cor Cordis has been appointed voluntary administrator to the companies in the iProsperity Group but their appointment does not extend to the underlying investment of funds managed by the various iProsperity entities.

"Our urgent focus is on stabilising the iProsperity Group and commencing a full and thorough investigation into its affairs, including certain court proceedings that remain on foot," Cor Cordis partner Barry Wight said.

"It remains too early to determine whether a viable restructure plan can be developed, but we look forward to working closely with the iProsperity Group's stakeholders over the coming weeks."

In 2019, iProsperity acquired AccorInvest's portfolio of Australian hotels. It also made a US $477 million expansion into US hotels.

With the hotel industry one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel bans, iProsperity's investments in the sector also suffered.

Administrators Barry Wight, Jeremy Nipps and Alan Walker of Cor Cordis have been appointed to i-Prosperity Pty Ltd, iProsperity Underwriting, iProsperity Australia, iProsperity Group Holdings, i-Prosperity Group, iProsperity Holding Group, G&H Partners Co, Cornerstone Capital Investment Group, iPG Fund Services, i-Prosperity Capital Management, i-Prosperity Capital, iProsperity Cornerstone Management and IPG Asset Services.

Concerned investors can contact Cor Cordis for more information. What will happen to funds invested with iProsperity remains to be seen.