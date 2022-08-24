Newspaper icon
Adamantem Capital promotes three

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 AUG 2022   12:54PM

Georgina Varley, Katie Wood and Imran Choudhury have been promoted to managing directors at the Sydney-based investment firm.

During their tenure, Varley, Wood and Choudhury have co-led the origination and execution efforts across Adamantem's Fund I and Fund II, as well as contributed to the ongoing management and transformation of its portfolio businesses.

Interestingly, all three directors are Macquarie alumni, with Varley and Choudhury both serving as senior manager in Sydney and London, and Wood as an analyst and corporate development and strategy manager.

Previously, Varley was an investment director at both Arowana and Archer Capital, while Choudhury spent time in New York with Jefferies and H.I.G Capital.

Wood has been with Adamantem since its inception in 2016.

"We're very excited to join the senior leadership team at Adamantem," Choudhury said.

"All three of us have been here for a while, so we have grown with the firm."

He added: "We've all had our hands on various deals, for example, myself with the Hellers and Zenitas acquisitions, Georgina with the acquisition of Climate Friendly and GenesisCare's cardiology unit and Katie with the acquisition and sale of IT-player Servian, the acquisition of NAK Hair in May this year and the majority acquisition of Linen Services Australia."

Read more: AdamantemGeorgina VarleyImran ChoudhuryKatie WoodArcher CapitalArowanaGenesisCareH.I.G CapitalHellersJefferiesMacquarie
Expert Feed

