Regulatory

Ad hoc changes to super scare self-funded retirees: ASA

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 24 APR 2023   12:46PM

The Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) has noted several issues it has with the government's super tax concessions proposals, including the taxing of unrealised profits on asset movements and lack of transition period.

In its submission, the ASA has taken issue with the taxing of unrealised profirts; the immediate capture of any fund with a total balance over $3 million; no indexation; and the lack of transition period.

"The proposal and the way of introducing it appears to be assigned to drive funds out of the superannuation regime, without the backlash of a hard cap on balances," the ASA said.

The ASA said it supports the development of appropriate policies and strategies around the operation of the superannuation regime which will enable Australians to have a comfortable retirement.

"...This removes the growing burden of a government pension for an increasingly ageing population," it said.

"We consider this to be a complex issue to tackle, and worthwhile."

According to the ASA, it sees the fears of individuals affected by this proposal (those with balances near or over the $3 million), and other individuals unlikely to be affected (those with balances near or over $2 million), reflect the fear of ageing without sufficient resources to secure an appropriate retirement.

"The regime requires individuals to create savings and asset allocation to build wealth over many decades, and then to deliver income through, hopefully, many decades of retirement, directly or indirectly through superfunds," it said.

"While not tackled in any of the changes to the superannuation regime, we underline the transfer of risk lifts the importance of financial education to build an understanding of key financial skills such as budgeting, saving and investing and retirement income planning for the Australian population."

Elsewhere, the ASA agreed on the importance of not imposing additional costs on the superannuation regime by adding the reporting obligations required to calculate income, it said the use of TSB taxing unrealised profits is inappropriate to the long-term nature of the investments.

It added the intention to not index the $3 million threshold for inflation will not provide certainty to people when arranging their tax and financial affairs.

"Inflation and the time value of money is a crucial determinant for the successful planning of a long-term investment such as superannuation," it said.

"It also suggests the proposal in itself is not designed for the long-term."

In summary, the ASA said the continued ad hoc changes to superannuation is scaring self-funded retirees and those who aspire to be in the future.

"The way of introducing this policy induces fear for superannuation builders and is likely to encourage holding lower balances, where individuals are able to restructure their affairs to do so."

It suggested a five-year transition period would allow funds to change their asset allocation in an orderly fashion, and also allow the development of a reporting regime to "enable a more appropriate taxation of realised profits."

