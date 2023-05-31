Newspaper icon
Active fund outperformance mostly short-lived: SPIVA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAY 2023   12:21PM

The S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) scorecard has shown a staggering number of Australian actively managed funds failed to outperform over five consecutive years.

According to the report, nearly no actively managed equity, A-REIT and fixed income funds succeeded in maintaining consistent outperformance relative to their peers.

Specifically, in the case of Australian Equity funds, only a fraction managed to consistently beat the S&P/ASX 200.

Out of a total of 346 funds, only 149 successfully outperformed the benchmark as of December 2020. However, by December 2022, less than a fifth of these funds were able to sustain their annual outperformance.

Moreover, for international equity and A-REIT funds that were top performers in their respective categories as of December 2020, the scorecard indicated that none were able to maintain their top quartile status over the next two years. This trend persisted even when the timeframe was extended to five consecutive years.

The report also indicated a correlation between poor performance and the future closure of funds.

On average, 44% of the worst performing managed funds in the five years ending December 2017 have merged or liquidated.

Managed fundActively managed fundA-REITS&P Dow Jones IndicesASXInvestmentEquitiesFixed Income
It's painful, but it's working: Lowe

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:46PM
Reflecting on the board's decision to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% last month, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe says so far, the strategy is working.

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
There's a mismatch between family offices' top stated purpose of wealth transfer and the processes, governance, and risk management in place to ensure that, with only 42% having a wealth succession plan in place.

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:42PM
Advisers now have until October 1 to register on ASIC's Financial Advisers Register, as the regulator extends the deadline.

