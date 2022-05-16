ACSRF, UniSuper confirm merger

Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund and UniSuper have signed a Heads of Agreement to formally merge.

In December the two funds announced they were undertaking due diligence on a potential merger. Today, the funds have said that process determined it was in the best financial interests for all members for a successor fund transfer to occur, with UniSuper being the successor fund.

ACSRF has about $11 billion in funds under management and 85,000 members, while UniSuper is about $110 billion and home to more than half a million members.

"At UniSuper we have the members at the forefront of our minds every day," UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said.

"Ensuring a smooth and easy transition for ACS members is vitally important. We look forward to welcoming them to UniSuper and helping them to create futures worth retiring for that don't cost the earth."

ACSRF chief executive Greg Cantor said achieving greater scale is part of the fund's commitment to its members.

"The proposed merger with UniSuper will provide our members access to one of the few funds in Australia with over $100 billion in funds under management and one that is well positioned to help them achieve the retirement outcomes they desire," Cantor said.

The merger is expected to take place before the end of the year.

ACSRF had originally planned to merge with NGS but those plans were shelved after a year of discussions, shortly before the former was named as one of the 13 funds that failed the Your Future, Your Super performance test.