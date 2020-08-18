NEWS
Superannuation
ACSRF, NGS Super explore merger
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 18 AUG 2020   12:01AM

The two industry funds have signed a memorandum of understanding and will begin due diligence to explore a merger that could create a $21.5 billion superannuation fund.

The $9.5 billion Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund and the $12 billion NGS Super have had on and off informal chats over past few years, but began scoping a merger formally earlier this year.

NGS Super chief executive Laura Wright said it was an equal merger between two funds that are the "mirror image" of each other in the industries they serve.

"It's a very big milestone in the history of NGS super. We are very happy that we have been able have some very productive talks with ACRSF, which is a fund with very similar member base and values," Wright told Financial Standard.

Wright said she and ACSRF chief executive Greg Cantor have known each other for over three decades, including nearly 10 years that Cantor spent on NGS's board.

The two funds will now spend 12-18 months on due diligence, with a merger potentially happening by late 2021 though they haven't yet set a fixed date.

The merger will be conducted via a successor fund transfer (as opposed to an extended public officer licence, as with Equipsuper and Catholic Super which retained their brand identities). However, the successor fund transfer entity hasn't been decided yet.

The combined fund will have a new name agreed upon by both parties, Wright said.

Current ACSRF chief executive Greg Cantor will continue in this role at the merged fund while NGS chair Dick Shearman will be the chair, subject to due diligence. Wright will stay on as the deputy chief executive.

Decisions on other fund executives are yet to be made, including the role of chief investment officer which is held by Michael Block at ACSRF and Ben Squires at NGS. Decisions for key external providers are also yet to be made.

The combined board will have 12 seats, split evenly across the two funds.

Wright said NGS held informal discussions with three to four smaller funds before settling on ACSRF, and its preference was to merge with a smaller fund that is more similar to itself than with a larger fund.

"We believe our strength is going forward to be a strong sector-based fund, we already had good coverage...[and] this merger strengthens and increases coverage in core constituencies," she said.

Both funds are public offer. NGS has about 120,000 members and 11,000 employers. It specialises in non-government education and community organisations. Its board also has two directors nominated by the Catholic education sectors.

ACSRF's membership is about 90,000 members and 15,000 employers. Its members work in Catholic education, healthcare, aged care and welfare.

So far this year, First State Super has announced a merger with WA Super (expected around November 30) and merged with VicSuper, while Cbus and Media Super are conducting due diligence.

In March, Tasplan and MTAA Super, who committed to a merger late last year, moved back the date of the merger from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021, citing COVID-19. In April, QSuper and Sunsuper delayed their merger.

This story was updated at 1:17pm to add comments from NGS Super chief executive Laura Wright.

