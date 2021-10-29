NEWS
Technology

ACSRF expands digital partnership

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 29 OCT 2021   12:28PM

The Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund is expanding its digital partnership with SS&C.

SS&C Bluedoor will provide a new mobile app for ACSRF's 86,000 members in which super and pension information can be accessed in real time.

ACSRF chief executive Greg Cantor said: "We chose SS&C to deliver our mobile application as they offered a modern, functionally-rich app with a quick time to market and best member value. By leveraging SS&C's technology, we continue to deliver the best possible outcomes for ACSRF's members."

"We are excited at the opportunity to help ACSRF achieve their goals of delivering more tools for their members while continuously enhancing their experience," SS&C Australia managing director Jude Metcalfe said.

In August, the $10 billion super fund announced that it reduced its administration and investment fees.

Asset-based administration fees dropped to 0.19% for each account balance, meaning the maximum fee for each member is now $1520 per financial year. This is down from $2000.

For investment fees, most options saw a 0.01% reduction.

"Our goal is to help our members achieve the best retirement outcomes," Cantor said.

"As a profit-to-member fund, we are committed to passing on cost savings directly to our members where possible."

Read more: Australian Catholic Superannuation Retirement FundGreg CantorJude MetcalfeSS&C Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

