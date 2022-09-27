Acquisitions underpin WT Financial Group results

WT Financial Group (WTL) EBITDA jumped to $3.92 million for FY22 from just $36,000 in FY21, driven by its recent acquisitions.

WTL managing director Keith Cullen attributed the positive results to its B2B restructure and the acquisition of Synchron and Sentry Group.

He said when you invest $20 million in acquisitions then you probably want it to reflect in your results.

"The neat part is it shows we've got a group of shareholders that are very committed to the space. You don't go and invest $20 million in acquisitions without having real confidence in the financial advice landscape," he told Financial Standard.

"We've indicated to the market that we expected this sort of result for the year. The key thing is it's reflective of how well we've integrated both Sentry and Synchron."

Cullen explained it's important to factor in the "significant investment made" and its climb in scale when comparing FY22 and FY21 results.

"Our focus is exactly what we say to our advisers in the group. You've really got to focus on the efficiencies within your business and make sure that you've got your pricing proposition, perfecting your asset and drive profitability," he said.

WTL further reported total revenue was up 664% to $103.63 million from FY2021 $13.56 million.

It had an underlying operating loss of $998,000 and wrote off $2.89 million in restructuring costs, resulting in a loss of $3.29 million in FY21.

Cullen said after accounting for one-off debt restructuring of $472000, associated with the Synchron acquisition, statutory Net Profit Before Tax for FY2022 was $2.35M.

With the benefit of carried-forward tax losses of more than $9 million no cash tax liability will arise; however, the company's statutory tax calculation was $477000 resulting in a statutory Net Profit After Tax of $1.87 million this year.

"I think we will see the cost of the business stablise because we've picked up integration benefits as well as the benefit of full-year revenue contribution from both Sentry and Synchron so it will all go very well for the shareholders," Cullen said.

He predicts the positive trend will continue over the next year.

"We're guiding at $7 million plus EBITDA for this year and a net profit before tax of about $5 million and net profit after tax (NPAT) about $4 million plus," he said.

"There's been a lot of challenges over the past few years, but the demand for advice continues to grow. The number of advisers has shrunk but for those of us who remain in the space, that means higher demand with less people so it's an opportunity to run very efficient and profitable business.

"We're pretty excited about what 2023 holds, not just for our business, but I think for financial advice in general."