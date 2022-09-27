Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Acquisitions underpin WT Financial Group results

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 27 SEP 2022   12:47PM

WT Financial Group (WTL) EBITDA jumped to $3.92 million for FY22 from just $36,000 in FY21, driven by its recent acquisitions.

WTL managing director Keith Cullen attributed the positive results to its B2B restructure and the acquisition of Synchron and Sentry Group.

He said when you invest $20 million in acquisitions then you probably want it to reflect in your results.

"The neat part is it shows we've got a group of shareholders that are very committed to the space. You don't go and invest $20 million in acquisitions without having real confidence in the financial advice landscape," he told Financial Standard.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"We've indicated to the market that we expected this sort of result for the year. The key thing is it's reflective of how well we've integrated both Sentry and Synchron."

Cullen explained it's important to factor in the "significant investment made" and its climb in scale when comparing FY22 and FY21 results.

"Our focus is exactly what we say to our advisers in the group. You've really got to focus on the efficiencies within your business and make sure that you've got your pricing proposition, perfecting your asset and drive profitability," he said.

WTL further reported total revenue was up 664% to $103.63 million from FY2021 $13.56 million.

It had an underlying operating loss of $998,000 and wrote off $2.89 million in restructuring costs, resulting in a loss of $3.29 million in FY21.

Cullen said after accounting for one-off debt restructuring of $472000, associated with the Synchron acquisition, statutory Net Profit Before Tax for FY2022 was $2.35M.

With the benefit of carried-forward tax losses of more than $9 million no cash tax liability will arise; however, the company's statutory tax calculation was $477000 resulting in a statutory Net Profit After Tax of $1.87 million this year.

"I think we will see the cost of the business stablise because we've picked up integration benefits as well as the benefit of full-year revenue contribution from both Sentry and Synchron so it will all go very well for the shareholders," Cullen said.

He predicts the positive trend will continue over the next year.

"We're guiding at $7 million plus EBITDA for this year and a net profit before tax of about $5 million and net profit after tax (NPAT) about $4 million plus," he said.

"There's been a lot of challenges over the past few years, but the demand for advice continues to grow. The number of advisers has shrunk but for those of us who remain in the space, that means higher demand with less people so it's an opportunity to run very efficient and profitable business.

"We're pretty excited about what 2023 holds, not just for our business, but I think for financial advice in general."

Read more: SynchronWTLWT Financial GroupFinancial StandardKeith CullenSentry Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Ex-Synchron boss appointed head of Libertas
Time to throw out the antiquated lifetime annuity mindset
Burgeoning challenges of the advice industry: Padua
The untold story of adviser education
Current legislation "wrong way around": Levy
AFA Foundation's community impact
AFA president positive on industry outlook
FPA Congress a chance to 'reunite, reset'
Mind the managed accounts roadblocks: MLC
AFA award finalists named

Editor's Choice

KPMG proposes tax offset, reform to boost gender equality

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:15PM
KPMG has proposed a Carers' Income Tax Offset (CARITO) as part of a wider effort to properly value time dedicated to unpaid work.

CALI progressing well: Mu

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has said a full board will be announced soon, with appointments already made.

BlackRock strengthens APAC team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:53PM
The global investment giant is welcoming a head of corporate strategy and development and a head of product to the regional leadership team.

ASIC updates remediation rules

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
The corporate regular has refreshed guidance on remediation activities, as it reveals close to $2 billion in redress remains unpaid.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.