abrdn sells local trustee business

MSC Trustees has acquired abrdn's Australian trustee entity, becoming the corporate trustee of 10 funds.

The fund book, comprising $1.5 billion in funds under management, includes the abrdn Sustainable Asian Opportunities Fund, abrdn Sustainable Emerging Opportunities Fund, abrdn International Equity Fund, abrdn Sustainable International Equities Fund, abrdn Multi-Asset Real Return Fund, abrdn Multi-Asset Income Fund, abrdn Global Corporate Bond Fund, abrdn Global Risk Mitigation Fund, SGH Australian Small Companies Fund and the SGH Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund.

The move reflects abrdn's decision to move from internal trusteeship to external independent trusteeship in Australia. It also follows the fund manager's strategic partnership with SG Hiscock to wholesale distribution its international funds in the Australian market.

MSC Trustees declined to disclose the transaction value. As o July 1, the business will be known as abrdn Australia.

abrdn will remain investment manager of its eight international funds, but through a new entity known as abrdn Oceania.

"There will be no change in investment strategy, process or team for the abrdn or SGH Funds, nor will there be any change in fees and costs, withdrawal or application processing or client service team," abrdn said.

While the custody and administration of abrdn's international funds will continue to be serviced by Citibank, the SGH Australian equity funds will be serviced by Apex Group in line with other SG Hiscock managed funds.

MSC group managing director Matthew Fletcher said the successful appointment reflects the increasing presence of MSC Trustees in the institutional fund market.

"This is a milestone appointment for the MSC Trustees business and cements our place as one of Australia's major corporate trustees businesses," he said.

"Local and international fund managers have been seeking more from their corporate trust and fund services partners for some time, as they navigate key industry trends such as ever-increasing access to information by investors, competition from globalisation, the rise of private equity and alternative assets, growing investor demand for cross-border investment opportunities, technology and capital structuring flexibility.

"The MSC Group's business model is based on empowerment of fund manager clients, stepping up to meet their increasing commercial requirements."

Meanwhile, abrdn deputy chief executive of APAC Ian Macdonald said the partnership will help drive efficient, client-led, sustainable growth while delivering the best outcomes for Australian investors.

"By outsourcing the trusteeship responsible entity duties, it allows us to focus on bringing our global investment capabilities into Australia in response to the increasingly competitive nature of the market," Macdonald said.

"abrdn remains committed to the Australian market through differentiated investment solutions, managed accounts, active ETFs, sustainable investment strategies and digital advice."

Fletcher added: "We look forward to working with the abrdn team to facilitate a seamless transition for all investors."

"We also look forward to working with all other parties providing professional services to the funds, including SG Hiscock, Citibank and Apex Group."