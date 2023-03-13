Newspaper icon
abrdn loses global chief economist

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 13 MAR 2023   12:45PM

Jeremy Lawson has resigned as global chief economist for abrdn, opting to return to Australia.

Lawson has served in the role for 10 years, first appointed in March 2013. In 2018, he took on the additional responsibility of leading the group's research institute.

In a statement to Financial Standard, abrdn said Lawson's decision was due to personal circumstances.

Prior to joining abrdn, Lawson was based in New York as a senior US economist at BNP Paribas. Previously, he held a raft of roles with the Institute of International Finance, the OECD, and was a senior economist at the Reserve Bank of Australia following a stint as Kevin Rudd's climate policy advisor leading up to the 2007 election.

In a LinkedIn post, Lawson wrote: "When I left Australia in 2008 it was only supposed to be for three years. Almost 15 years later, and four organisations in five cities and three countries, as well as more than a few grey hairs behind me, it is time to return home."

"The spectacular city of Sydney beckons, and we can't wait to be around our closest friends and family once more."

Meanwhile, abrdn's chief financial officer Stephanie Bruce has also resigned, to leave the company at the end of the year.

Read more: abrdnJeremy LawsonReserve Bank of AustraliaBNP ParibasStephanie Bruce
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

