Investment
Aberdeen drops fees on fixed income fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 3 NOV 2020   12:29PM

Aberdeen Standard Investments has dropped the fees on its $180 million Australian fixed income fund.

Effective November 1, the fund will go from charging 51 bps per year in management fees to 45 bps.

"It is to ensure that we remain competitive. We recognise that fees are coming down across the industry," Aberdeen Standard Investments managing director Australia Brett Jollie said.

"Bond yields are low due to extraordinary central bank intervention. Investors need to remember the defensive role that fixed income plays in a portfolio rather than simply looking at headline yields, which have also come down dramatically on term deposits and other cash alternatives," Aberdeen Standard Investments head of Australian fixed income Garreth Innes said.

"Fixed income remains an asset class that provides negative correlation to risk assets such as equities, and while the running yield has fallen, the potential for capital gains remains - particularly as the RBA embarks upon an expanded asset purchase program."

Jollie said Aberdeen hasn't made any other changes but continues to monitor the fees.

The fund invests in Australian fixed income instruments, including government, semi government, asset-backed securities and others.

At September end, about 79% of its portfolio was in fixed rate bonds, followed by 13.4% in floating rate notes, about 3% in inflation-linked bonds and about 4.8%% in cash and cash equivalents. The credit rating was AAA (about 56%), AA (about 15%), A (11.3%) and BBB (14.3%).

Last year, many fixed income managers trimmed their fees as they looked to limit their share of funds' returns in a low-return environment and faced increased competition from other managers.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
