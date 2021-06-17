NEWS
Financial Planning
AAT dismisses adviser ban appeal

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUN 2021   12:19PM

A former RI Advice Group financial adviser's appeal to overturn his permanent banning order has been dismissed by the appeals tribunal.

Robert Hutchison was permanently banned from the industry in 2017 after an ASIC investigation found that he funneled clients' advice fees into his personal bank account and then deducted platform and financial product fees to repay RI Advice.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) dismissed his application to review ASIC's decision to permanently ban him from providing financial services.

On June 9, Hutchison failed to appear at an AAT directions hearing dealing with the review application after remittal from the Federal Court. The AAT dismissed the matter for non-appearance.

Between January 2011 and November 2012, ASIC found Hutchison misled or deceived his clients by failing to disclose that they were charged advice fees twice.

He also misled and deceived RI Advice by failing to disclose that he had deposited the advice fees into his own account.

On 18 September 2018, Hutchison asked the AAT to review ASIC's banning order. The AAT found Hutchison did not engage in dishonest conduct or misleading or deceptive conduct based on its interpretations of the Corporations Act.

ASIC then appealed the AAT's decision to the Federal Court on 13 July 2020. The Federal Court upheld ASIC's appeal and set aside the AAT's decision.

The Federal Court found the AAT interpreted the scope of sections 1041G and 1041H of the Corporations Act too narrowly and confirmed a broad scope of these prohibitions.

The matter was then remitted back to the AAT to be re-determined. These were the proceedings to which Hutchison did not appear and led to the dismissal for non-appearance.

