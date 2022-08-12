Newspaper icon
Investment

A solution to active fund underperformance

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 12 AUG 2022   12:45PM

New analysis by VanEck questions why so many investors continue to invest in active funds, saying underperformance by active managers is not a recent phenomenon.

According to the SPIVA scorecard produced by the S&P Dow Jones Indices, over the last 15 years almost 84% of actively managed Australian equity general funds underperformed the S&P/ASX 200.

VanEck chief executive and managing director Asia Pacific Arian Neiron explained that investors enduring conviction in active funds could be because of funds' grandiose promises of outperformance. These promises are made despite some of these funds having excessive fees, he added.

Offering an alternative solution, Neiron said there are 'smarter' options, that target similar outcomes but with lower fees. Specifically, he advocated for smart beta products which track an index that differs from the traditional market capitalisation approach of selecting shares, bond and other assets.

"Smart beta combines the best of active and passive investing: having the potential for better investment outcomes while being rules-based, transparent and cost efficient," Neiron said.

Neiron noted that smart-beta ETFs help overcome some of the topmost causes as to why some active funds underperform.

Specifically, smart-beta ETFs are beneficial as it removes the human element, is passively managed - thereby generally having lower turnover that active strategies, and is fully invested, Neiron claimed.

"Smart beta investing avoids common management mistakes as there is no human element involved. Personal biases which can result in incorrect assumptions about alpha generation aren't involved in stock selection," Neiron said.

Also, he added that "smart beta strategies don't result in common fund manager mistakes is because passive smart beta investing operates according to a binary set of rules. These passive, smart beta strategies track indexes that don't frequently buy and sell individual stocks, keeping transaction costs low."

"The final reason passive smart beta avoids active management mistakes is that a smart beta strategy is fully invested. While some active fund managers may rush to get out of riskier positions during times of volatility, transferring holdings to cash, they often miss opportunities when the market bounces back due to subjective risk aversion," he concluded.

Having positioned smart beta ETFs as a good alternative to active managers, VanEck insights also showed that Australian smart beta net flows have multiplied in recent years.

VanEck data showed that from 2016 to 2021, smart beta net flows had grown from approximately $500 million to $4.75 billion.

Read more: Smart betaVanEckArian NeironS&P Dow Jones IndicesASX
