$53bn added to ETF market over 12 months

Australian investors added $2.65 billion into ETFs that invest on international equity markets over the three months to 31 March 2024, according to data released by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Vanguard.

The inflows into international equity ETFs represented 50% of the total inflows into the Australian ETFs industry over the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Australian equity ETFs attracted just under $1.5 billion of investor capital over the quarter, representing 28% of total ETF inflows.

The Australian ETFs industry had $191.87 billion in total assets under management at the end of March, over $53 billion more than at the end of the 2023 March quarter.

"Australian investors have steadily been lifting their exposure to international equity ETFs listed on the ASX in a bid to capture the strong returns we've seen on offshore markets," Vanguard head of ETF capital markets, Asia Pacific Adam DeSanctis said.

"US share markets surged around 24% last year and continued to gain ground over the first quarter, reaching record highs, mainly thanks to the impressive returns from some of the big US technology stocks."

DeSanctis said it was no surprise many Australian investors had been using international ETFs that were listed on the ASX to get a slice of that action.

"As well as investing in ETFs that purely focus on US equities, a large amount of Australian investors' capital has also been channelled into ETFs that have broader international equity exposures incorporating stocks in the US, Europe, Asia and other regions," he said.

"This shift in mindset to international equity ETFs saw lower inflows into Australian equity ETFs over the March quarter compared with the last three months of 2023. But, to put that into perspective, keep in mind that Australian equity ETFs still attracted $5.30 billion of inflows in 2023, more than double the $2.20 billion invested into international equity ETFs."

Bond ETFs recede

After record investment inflows into bond ETFs in 2023, total inflows into the fixed interest ETF category declined over the March quarter from the levels recorded in Q4 2023.

Australian fixed interest ETFs recorded inflows of $694 million compared with $764 million in the three months to 31 December 2023, while international fixed income ETFs received inflows of $108 million compared with $401 million over the previous quarter.

"The strong inflows into fixed interest ETFs that we witnessed last year reflected global expectations for higher bond returns over the longer term," DeSanctis said.

"Those expectations haven't changed, but it's evident from the latest quarterly inflows that there is a strong focus on equity markets, particularly international markets."