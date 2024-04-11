Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

$53bn added to ETF market over 12 months

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 11 APR 2024   12:30PM

Australian investors added $2.65 billion into ETFs that invest on international equity markets over the three months to 31 March 2024, according to data released by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Vanguard.

The inflows into international equity ETFs represented 50% of the total inflows into the Australian ETFs industry over the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Australian equity ETFs attracted just under $1.5 billion of investor capital over the quarter, representing 28% of total ETF inflows.

The Australian ETFs industry had $191.87 billion in total assets under management at the end of March, over $53 billion more than at the end of the 2023 March quarter.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"Australian investors have steadily been lifting their exposure to international equity ETFs listed on the ASX in a bid to capture the strong returns we've seen on offshore markets," Vanguard head of ETF capital markets, Asia Pacific Adam DeSanctis said.

"US share markets surged around 24% last year and continued to gain ground over the first quarter, reaching record highs, mainly thanks to the impressive returns from some of the big US technology stocks."

DeSanctis said it was no surprise many Australian investors had been using international ETFs that were listed on the ASX to get a slice of that action.

"As well as investing in ETFs that purely focus on US equities, a large amount of Australian investors' capital has also been channelled into ETFs that have broader international equity exposures incorporating stocks in the US, Europe, Asia and other regions," he said.

"This shift in mindset to international equity ETFs saw lower inflows into Australian equity ETFs over the March quarter compared with the last three months of 2023. But, to put that into perspective, keep in mind that Australian equity ETFs still attracted $5.30 billion of inflows in 2023, more than double the $2.20 billion invested into international equity ETFs."

Bond ETFs recede

After record investment inflows into bond ETFs in 2023, total inflows into the fixed interest ETF category declined over the March quarter from the levels recorded in Q4 2023.

Australian fixed interest ETFs recorded inflows of $694 million compared with $764 million in the three months to 31 December 2023, while international fixed income ETFs received inflows of $108 million compared with $401 million over the previous quarter.

"The strong inflows into fixed interest ETFs that we witnessed last year reflected global expectations for higher bond returns over the longer term," DeSanctis said.

"Those expectations haven't changed, but it's evident from the latest quarterly inflows that there is a strong focus on equity markets, particularly international markets."

Read more: ETFsASXVanguardAdam DeSanctisAustralian Securities Exchange
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Global X adds new AI ETF
Morningstar warns of stretched valuations in Australian equities
Monochrome makes play to become a spot Bitcoin ETF in Australia
Corporate super fund to be terminated
BlackRock faces 'stiff competition' from APAC asset managers
ASIC wins greenwashing case against Vanguard
Selfwealth expands leadership team
ASX-listed companies flock to private markets
Retirement saving, investing daunting for women: Surveys
InvestSMART launches investing platform

Editor's Choice

ASFA appoints new policy head

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
ASFA announced who will take on the newly created position of head of policy and advocacy.

Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Netwealth's share price increased over 2% as the investment platform announced a $84.7 billion in funds under administration (FUA) as of March 31.

Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
Citi Australia has expanded the remit of managing director Nicki Ashton, appointing her as the head of financial institutions sales and solutions (FISS).

Billionaire receives death penalty for embezzlement

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
A Vietnamese billionaire property developer has been sentenced to death for embezzling US$12.5 billion - the country's largest case of financial fraud, several reports show.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach