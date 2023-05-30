4D Infrastructure welcomes new investment director

Tim Snelgrove has been appointed investment director and will report into chief investment officer Sarah Shaw.

Snelgrove will be based in Sydney and brings 14 years of experience in financial services to the role, including 12 years in globally listed infrastructure funds.

Prior to joining 4D, he founded and ran Coaster Capital, a long short global listed infrastructure hedge fund. The firm focused on additional sources of return in the sector and greater risk management tools in the investment process, 4D said.

Before this, Snelgrove spent more than a decade at RARE Infrastructure, now ClearBridge Investments.

While at the firm he was involved in the early development of the business and worked as an analyst covering Australian infrastructure stocks and led the global trading desk from Sydney and London. In the role, Snelgrove was responsible for enhancing best practices across regulatory developments, market microstructure, technology, and portfolio market intelligence.

Prior to his experience in global listed infrastructure funds, he worked at Merrill Lynch as an analyst on the hedge fund sales desk.

This marks the second time Snelgrove and Shaw have worked together, with Shaw having also previously spent time at RARE Infrastructure.

Commenting on the appointment, Shaw said Snelgrove's wealth of experience in listed infrastructure and general market intelligence made him well-suited to the 4D investment team.

"Heading into 2023, we continue to see the growing need for infrastructure assets globally and exciting investment themes across the asset class," she explained.

She added the hire coincides with the firm's move to increase the depth and strength of its investment team as the team enters its next stage of development.

Shaw concluded that Snelgrove brings a complementary skill set to the team with his strong background in dealing and asset allocation, saying she looks forward to working with him again.