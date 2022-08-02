4D Infrastructure launches currency hedged fund

4D Infrastructure has introduced a hedged version of its flagship Global Infrastructure Fund.

The 4D Global Infrastructure Fund (AUD Hedged) aims to lessen the impact of currency by hedging foreign exposure.

In launching the hedged option, 4D's flagship fund has been renamed the 4D Global Infrastructure Fund (Unhedged) for clarity, however its investment team, objectives and processes remain the same.

Commenting on the launch, 4D global portfolio manager and chief executive Sarah Shaw said the launch is in response to increasing client demand.

"We're committed to making our strategy available to anyone who wants access to the attractive and growing investment themes of global infrastructure, which offers defensive characteristics plus growth and generally displays lower volatility of earnings and higher yields than the broader equity markets," she said.

"The revenues of most of the portfolio's stocks also have some form of inflation hedge, whether explicit or implicit."

According to Shaw, the Hedged Fund will be managed according to the same investment strategy as the Unhedged Fund, which has returned 8.81% p.a. since its inception in 2016.

"We'll continue to manage both funds in line with our proven strategy, aiming to deliver attractive total returns over the long term," she said.