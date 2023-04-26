Newspaper icon
$100bn withdrawal triggers First Republic stock plunge

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 APR 2023   12:46PM

First Republic Bank's stock price has nosedived following disastrous Q1 2023 results, marked by enormous deposit outflows and decreased revenues.

First Republic's results for Q1 2023 showed a 13.4% decrease in revenues, a 19.4% decrease in net interest income, and a 32.9% decrease in net income. Following these results, the bank's stock price dropped by 50%.

In addition to these financial results, First Republic Bank suspended dividends on common stock and noncumulative preferred stock. The bank is also taking steps to reduce expenses, including significant reductions in executive compensation, condensing corporate office space, and reducing non-essential projects and activities.

Further, the bank expects to slash its workforce by around 20-25% in Q2 2023.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

First Republic chief financial officer Neal Holland said with the closure of several banks in March, the bank experienced unprecedented deposit outflows.

"We moved swiftly and leveraged our high-quality loan and securities portfolios to secure additional liquidity," Holland said.

"We're working to restructure our balance sheet and reduce our expenses and short-term borrowings."

Banking sector turmoil began with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest US bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008, and then continued with the failure of New York Signature Bank.

Previously, JBWere chief investment officer Sally Auld pointed out that Silicon Valley Bank had a highly concentrated deposit base, with few retail investors and numerous business deposits originating from the same industry (technology) and region (US West Coast).

As the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and funding costs surged, many tech start-ups that relied on Silicon Valley Bank struggled to secure funding from traditional sources, like venture capital funds. Consequently, these start-ups tapped into their cash deposits, causing a drain on the bank's resources, ultimately leading to its collapse.

To avert further bank deposit runs, authorities have intervened to guarantee deposits beyond the typical limits. Though, the deposit insurance in the US covers only up to $250,000, and many banking institutions possess deposits exceeding this amount.

"These deposits are likely to find their way to larger systematically important banks, at the expense of smaller regional US banks," Auld said.

