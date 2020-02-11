Yarra chief operating officer departs

The chief operating officer of Yarra Capital Management has retired.

Speaking to Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves, a spokesperson confirmed Brett Davidson has left the chief operating officer role.

"With the business three years into its new ownership [following the management buyout of Goldman Sachs Asset Management] and growing, Brett decided it was the right time to retire from the Firm," the Yarra spokesperson said.

Vito D'Introno, chief commercial officer at Yarra, and Garvin Louie, general counsel at Yarra, are taking on Davidson's role in an acting capacity.

"Vito is a recent hire who brings more than 20 years' industry experience," the spokesperson said.

"Garvin has been with the business for around a decade and was heavily involved in all aspects of the transition of Yarra from Goldman Sachs."

Davidson was thanked for his contribution to Yarra.

"It goes without saying that we are thankful to Brett for his significant contribution to Yarra and wish him all the best for the future."

Before joining Yarra in late 2016, Davidson spent a decade as chief operating officer at Victorian Funds Management Corporation.