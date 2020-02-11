NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Yarra chief operating officer departs
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 11 FEB 2020   12:30PM

The chief operating officer of Yarra Capital Management has retired.

Speaking to Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves, a spokesperson confirmed Brett Davidson has left the chief operating officer role.

"With the business three years into its new ownership [following the management buyout of Goldman Sachs Asset Management] and growing, Brett decided it was the right time to retire from the Firm," the Yarra spokesperson said.

Vito D'Introno, chief commercial officer at Yarra, and Garvin Louie, general counsel at Yarra, are taking on Davidson's role in an acting capacity.

"Vito is a recent hire who brings more than 20 years' industry experience," the spokesperson said.

"Garvin has been with the business for around a decade and was heavily involved in all aspects of the transition of Yarra from Goldman Sachs."

Davidson was thanked for his contribution to Yarra.

"It goes without saying that we are thankful to Brett for his significant contribution to Yarra and wish him all the best for the future."

Before joining Yarra in late 2016, Davidson spent a decade as chief operating officer at Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Read more: Yarra Capital ManagementBrett DavidsonGarvin LouieGoldman Sachs Asset ManagementVito D'Introno
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Challenger head of retail departs
UBS Asset Management drops fees
UBS AM hires insto sales director
OnePath awards $210m in mandates
Yarra hires head of macro, strategy
Yarra Capital adds to investment team
Impact investment manager grows board
Asset managers join diversity program
Franklin Templeton appoints managing director
Blue Sky director resigns
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ftKiw7UC