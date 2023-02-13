Women the future of advice: Netwealth

Wealth professionals are being encouraged to adjust their advice offering and better serve women or risk missing out on a key growth market.

Netwealth's white paper titled Women as the new face of wealth found younger affluent females are engaged with investing, are financially literate and want advice.

The research highlighted 42% of Gen Z and Y women (under 42) were engaged compared to 34% of Baby Boomers.

Although this cohort is no longer the youngest generation (28-42 years old) the report said they will represent the largest part of the workforce (75%) by 2025.

The data further revealed 22% of Gen Y women will have higher-than-average levels of household income, estimated at over $150,000.

Netwealth explained third of Gen Y and Gen Z (35%) women included in the research are single, the remainder are in a relationship or have young families with growing wealth needs, making them likely candidates for wealth advice.

A subset in this group is the emerging affluent female (11%), who as a segment are one of the most likely to seek financial advice, appreciating the value it provides (32% use today and 34% are considering).

Netwealth explained there are significant opportunities for financial advice firms based on its study.

"Although some wealth managers currently specialise in servicing the needs of women investors, these are niche and do not reflect the larger opportunity on offer to the whole wealth management industry," suggests Netwealth's managing director Matt Heine.

Heine said the white paper provided valuable insights into the investment habits and wealth needs of women in Australia.

"It found that women have a strong understanding of the importance of investing for their financial futures and many are likely to seek professional advice, especially younger more affluent women," he said.

Netwealth also said 47% of women 18 years and older see the main reasons for investing as a long-term wealth building exercise, whereas 45% wanted to generate an additional income stream, 34% wanted somewhere other than the bank to keep money and 31% wanted to leave something for their family.

Another trend highlighted is 64% of women prefer to invest in more commonly known and available investments, creating a significant skew in their portfolio to asset classes such as Australian equities.

It further identified over half of women over the age of 18 care deeply about environmental issues (59%) and social issues (54%), yet only a quarter of females (24%) currently hold responsible investments in their portfolio.

Netwealth concluded almost all women who use an adviser today (81%) say the client experience and service of an advice firm is as important to them as the quality of advice provided (84%) and its overall value for money (81%).

"In our latest report, we wanted to provide a platform or some guidance to wealth managers to help them evolve their businesses to better attract, service and retain women as long-term clients, but we recognise the report just a starting point for the discussion," said Heine.