Women less confident to retire: Vanguard

A study of over 1800 working and retired Australians has revealed a stark difference in confidence levels when it comes to how men and women plan for retirement.

According to Vanguard's How Australia Retires study, almost half of Australian women do not have a clear strategy for retirement in comparison to their male counterparts.

Nearly 46% of women surveyed said they "had no plan" or "did not know what they needed for retirement" in comparison to the 73% of men stating they have a "general", "good" or "exact plan" for how they will financially prepare to reach the retirement lifestyle they want.

Half of men surveyed ranged from "very" to "extremely confident" about making decisions related to managing their finances, while only a third of female respondents (33%) indicated the same.

Likewise, only 11% of men surveyed indicated being "slightly" and "not at all confident" about their financial decision-making, in comparison to 33% of women surveyed.

When it comes to understanding investment products and services like stocks and bonds, a much higher proportion of women responded that they feel "not at all confident". A higher proportion of men felt moderately or very confident across a wide range of products and services from ETFs to annuities, the Age Pension and property.

Vanguard head of super Shannon Nutter said: "There's a whole spectrum of circumstances that mean women aren't on equal footing when it comes to being able to prepare for retirement or to retire well."

On average, Australian women earn 13% less than their male counterparts, often work in industries with lower wages, take time off to manage home-related issues, care for children, and live longer, Nutter said.

"All this means that women need to save or invest more to retire well but have less assets to start with," she said.

Besides earning more money, which both genders reported as being a main driver of retirement preparedness, a better understanding of how much will be enough was cited by a high proportion of respondents.

More women think that ongoing guidance (30%), an age-appropriate plan from their super fund (27%) and having a clear understanding of what they could do to improve their financial outlook for retirement (34%) would be helpful in working towards the desired retirement lifestyle.

The survey also found that female pre-retirees who make regular voluntary super contributions feel more confident that they will be able to fund the retirement lifestyle they want. Of those, nearly 40% are confident they can fund the lifestyle they want in retirement compared to the 19% of women that don't.

On the other hand, 40% of women who do not make regular contributions are "not at all" or only "slightly confident".

Nutter said there are several personal actions that women can take; however, the onus is also on other parties such as spouses, the government, and the superannuation industry to get involved and provide better support for women.

"This analysis has highlighted in particular, the areas in which the industry can provide for female clients to ensure everyone, equally, can move more confidently towards a great retirement," she said.