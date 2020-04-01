William Buck boosts private wealth office

Accounting and advisory firm William Buck has announced a new appointment to its South Australian private office wealth team.

Andrew Bradley has been appointed to the role of private office senior advisor at the firm.

William Buck SA managing director Jamie McKeough said: "Andrew is a very impressive individual with outstanding experience and expertise."

"He will be an excellent addition to our bespoke Private Office service and our broader wealth advisory team, which is the largest in South Australia with its own AFSL."

Adrian Frinsdorf, William Buck's head of wealth advisory, said Bradley's appointment was reflective of the growth of the firm's specialist Private Office offering.

"William Buck Private Office has established a strong reputation as a trusted advisory service and Andrew's appointment adds further strength to our client offering," Frinsdorf said.

"Andrew brings specific skills in investment, philanthropy, family governance and family office advisory services, all of which are in strong demand among high net worth individuals and families to manage their assets."

During his career, Bradley has worked in various senior roles within family office, accounting firms, private and investment banking as well as broking firms.

He was most recently responsible for family office services as group head of investments with EWM Group in Brisbane.

William Buck currently manages around $1.3 billion of funds under advice in its wealth advisory division.