Westpac sells life insurance unit

Westpac has agreed to offload its life insurance business to TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia for about $900 million.

Westpac is due to make a $1.3 billion post-tax loss from the sale. The cash consideration of $900 million includes ongoing payments to Westpac, calculated at 0.96 x the life unit's FY20 value and excludes franking credits.

The two firms have signed a binding share sale agreement that includes entering an exclusive 20-year partnership that sees TAL providing life insurance solutions to Westpac's existing life insurance customers and partners.

The transaction is expected to complete in mid-2022 subject to certain approvals.

It is another major acquisition for TAL, which took over Suncorp's Asteron Life in 2018 for about $725 million.

TAL group chief executive and managing director Brett Clark said this acquisition confirms TAL's and Dai-ichi Life's strong commitment to the Australian life insurance market and community.

"The Australian life insurance market is a key component of Dai-ichi Life's global strategy, and this acquisition will enable TAL to extend our life insurance experience and capabilities to Westpac's customers now and into the future," he said.

Plan For Life figures show that TAL dominates the local life insurance market, holding a nearly 40% share of group insurance at $2.4 billion and 20% of the individual risk lump sum segment of $1.4 billion at the end of March 2021.

"This acquisition will enhance TAL's scale and investment capability for the benefit of all of our customers and partners," Clark said.

"It will provide us with a strong base for continued growth and reflects our ongoing commitment to offering Australians a range of life insurance options and services to meet their diverse needs. In addition, this transaction will provide exciting opportunities for our people and, on completion, we also look forward to welcoming the Westpac Life team to TAL."

Westpac group executive specialist businesses and group strategy Jason Yetton said: "This transaction is another step in simplifying the bank while continuing to help customers with their life insurance needs by partnering with TAL."

In the last year, Westpac has also ditched its lenders mortgage insurance, Westpac Pacific, auto finance and New Zealand life insurance businesses, and separated its general insurance and vendor finance businesses.