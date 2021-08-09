NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Westpac sells life insurance unit

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 9 AUG 2021   9:53AM

Westpac has agreed to offload its life insurance business to TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia for about $900 million.

Westpac is due to make a $1.3 billion post-tax loss from the sale. The cash consideration of $900 million includes ongoing payments to Westpac, calculated at 0.96 x the life unit's FY20 value and excludes franking credits.

The two firms have signed a binding share sale agreement that includes entering an exclusive 20-year partnership that sees TAL providing life insurance solutions to Westpac's existing life insurance customers and partners.

The transaction is expected to complete in mid-2022 subject to certain approvals.

It is another major acquisition for TAL, which took over Suncorp's Asteron Life in 2018 for about $725 million.

TAL group chief executive and managing director Brett Clark said this acquisition confirms TAL's and Dai-ichi Life's strong commitment to the Australian life insurance market and community.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"The Australian life insurance market is a key component of Dai-ichi Life's global strategy, and this acquisition will enable TAL to extend our life insurance experience and capabilities to Westpac's customers now and into the future," he said.

Plan For Life figures show that TAL dominates the local life insurance market, holding a nearly 40% share of group insurance at $2.4 billion and 20% of the individual risk lump sum segment of $1.4 billion at the end of March 2021.

"This acquisition will enhance TAL's scale and investment capability for the benefit of all of our customers and partners," Clark said.

"It will provide us with a strong base for continued growth and reflects our ongoing commitment to offering Australians a range of life insurance options and services to meet their diverse needs. In addition, this transaction will provide exciting opportunities for our people and, on completion, we also look forward to welcoming the Westpac Life team to TAL."

Westpac group executive specialist businesses and group strategy Jason Yetton said: "This transaction is another step in simplifying the bank while continuing to help customers with their life insurance needs by partnering with TAL."

In the last year, Westpac has also ditched its lenders mortgage insurance, Westpac Pacific, auto finance and New Zealand life insurance businesses, and separated its general insurance and vendor finance businesses.

Read more: TALWestpacDai-ichi LifeBrett ClarkJason Yetton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Data to improve TPD outcomes: ASIC
Top franked stock picks: Morningstar
Vanguard incentivises staff to get the jab
Westpac tops fee-for-no-service misconduct
AMP hires in support of advisers, brokers
Six new ombudsmen at AFCA
BTFM, Asgard Capital fined $3m
Bank rebound buoys Aussie equities funds
HUB24 appoints chief product officer, director
Pendal FUM up $5bn

Editor's Choice

BT Panorama down for a week

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:45PM
BT's $169 billion platform, the largest in the country, was down all last week - leaving advisers frustrated and clients unable to move money.

Platform co-founder departs

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:45PM
WealthO2's co-founder and chief executive has suddenly departed the company as two directors are appointed to the board.

MSC Group hires exec director, eyes Sydney

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
The Melbourne-based trustee firm has hired an executive director as it looks to expand into Sydney.

Final YFYS regulations out, government "backflips" on admin fees

KANIKA SOOD  |   7:32AM
In final YFYS regulations released, last week, the government now wants super fund to be only tested on last year's administration fees instead of eight years' average in the APRA performance test.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.