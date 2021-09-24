NEWS
Executive Appointments

Westpac New Zealand names chief executive

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 SEP 2021   12:39PM

The big four bank appointed a former Barclays Group executive to lead its New Zealand business.

Catherine McGrath recently returned to New Zealand from London where she spent eight years at Barclays and was most recently head of channels.

In this role, she oversaw a division of 16,000 people, with accountability for all channels, including branches and digital and led the open banking implementation across Barclays Group.

She was previously executive general manager, strategy payments and products at ASB Bank and transaction banking director and divisional chief risk officer at Lloyds TSB.

McGrath will commence the role at Westpac New Zealand on November 15, subject to regulatory approvals in Australia and New Zealand.

Interim chief executive Simon Power will continue to act in the role until this time after which he will return to his role as general manager, institutional & business banking.

"Catherine is an experienced and well-respected financial services leader. The Westpac New Zealand board and I are delighted she has accepted this critical role leading the New Zealand business and as a member of the Westpac Group executive team," Westpac Group chief executive Peter King said.

"In our recent portfolio review of the business, we identified ways to improve service for customers, including improving our digital capabilities, an area in which Catherine has considerable management expertise."

The appointment comes after Westpac backed out of its demerger plans for the New Zealand division.

In March, the bank flagged that it was in early stages of reviewing Westpac New Zealand (WNZL) as regulatory requirements in New Zealand became too stringent.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) instructed Westpac New Zealand to hold additional liquid assets and commission independent reports into its risk governance and liquidity risk management.

