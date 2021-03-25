NEWS
Investment
Westpac considering NZ demerger
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAR 2021   12:12PM

Westpac has revealed it is in the early stages of reviewing the feasibility of its 160-year-old New Zealand division as capital requirements ramp up.

Westpac noted the NZ business continues to perform well but the regulatory requirements in New Zealand have become too stringent.

"... given the changing capital requirements in New Zealand and the RBNZ requirement to structurally separate Westpac's NZ business operations from its operations in Australia, it is now appropriate to assess the best structure for these businesses going forward," the bank said in a statement.

The move follows yesterday's announcement that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) instructed Westpac New Zealand (WNZL) to hold additional liquid assets and commission independent reports into its risk governance and liquidity risk management.

"We have experienced ongoing compliance issues with Westpac NZ over recent years, most recently involving material failures to report liquidity correctly, in line with the Reserve Bank's liquidity requirements," RBNZ deputy governor Geoff Bascand said.

"Furthermore, the bank has continued to operate outside of its own risk settings for technology for a number of years."

The RBNZ has instructed that the first independent report assess Westpac's risk governance and practices that are applied by the board and executive management.

The second report concerns the effectiveness of the actions that WNZL has taken to improve liquidity risk and risk culture following breaches RBNZ and APRA identified last year and.

Westpac said it will consider the impact of the independent reviews on its decision to demerge.

"Westpac New Zealand acknowledges the importance of liquidity and risk governance obligations and will support the independent reviewers to provide the necessary reports to the Reserve Bank," Westpac said.

The announcement comes as Westpac consolidated its international operations in Asia and placed a number of businesses into its newly created specialist businesses division to exit the group.

Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper adds to investment committee
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:00PM
AustralianSuper last month added a former Goldman Sachs Australia managing director and partner to its investment committee.
Australians bullish on 2021 recovery
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:04PM
Australians are bullish about the recovery of the local economy and the positive effect that will have on their portfolios, a survey canvassing investors across the Asia Pacific shows.
ASIC releases fee consent instrument
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:06PM
ASIC has released three legislative instruments to regulate advice fee consents and lack of independence disclosures, as part of the government's response to the Royal Commission.
Pengana portfolio managers depart
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass who co-founded Pengana Capital's international equities business have left the firm with immediate effect.
