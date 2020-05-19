NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Westpac announces executive changes
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAY 2020   12:30PM

Westpac has announced several executive changes - with two of its staffers jumping ship for opportunities overseas and another appointed to lead the group's financial crime and compliance function.

Westpac chief executive of consumer David Lindberg and the bank's chief information officer Craig Bright will leave Westpac for new roles overseas, while Les Vance has been appointed as group executive of financial crime, compliance and conduct.

Recently appointed Westpac chief executive Peter King thanked Lindberg and Bright for their service to the bank.

"Lindberg made significant progress on improving customer satisfaction and the digital experience, while Bright improved the capability of the bank's technology infrastructure, implemented the Customer Service Hub and achieved significant efficiencies in vendor services," Westpac said in the release.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Lindberg has nabbed a role as the chief executive of retail banking for Natwest/RBS in the UK.

"I'm honoured to have the opportunity to serve with an incredible team at one of the most well respected financial institutions in the United Kingdom," he said in a post on LinkedIn.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Westpac and to the very special, talented, and hard working colleagues I have worked with for 8 years.

"A great institution, with an incredibly important role to play in helping Australia, particularly now."

Bright revealed to Financial Standard that he had been appointed as a chief information officer at Barclays in London.

Westpac said Vance's appointment highlights its commitment to increasing focus on financial crime, compliance and conduct, and will allow the bank's chief risk officer, David Stephen, to focus on financial risk management in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes as Westpac filed its defence in the Federal Court in relation to ongoing AUSTRAC proceedings.

King said Vance would help the bank continue on its journey to improving its financial crime capabilities and management.

"Les is a thoughtful and energetic executive who will bring a forensic approach to improving and strengthening Westpac's financial crime and compliance management," he said.

"Westpac has made significant progress in improving its financial crime capability and I am confident Les will continue to build on this platform of work."

Vance would bring a wealth of knowledge of both the bank and its risk to the new role, helping to strengthen Westpac's management of non-financial risk, he said.

"His deep understanding of the bank and risk management will help us further will bring his considerable experience, knowledge and integrity to his new role," King said.

Vance currently serves as Westpac's chief operating officer of its consumer division, and has over 25 years experience in risk and governance, operations, transformation, program delivery and line management.

Read more: WestpacAUSTRACCraig BrightDavid LindbergDavid StephenFederal CourtLes VancePeter King
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac admits to failures
Westpac to review business units
Westpac flags $2.2bn impairment
Trust in big four improves
QSuper not to appeal AFCA win
Court to decide OneVue claim over Sargon sale
Court restricts Mayfair advertising
Industry fund reshuffles leadership
No change of mind for ERS
Former licensee head in new role
Editor's Choice
Currency-hedged ETFs gather pace
KANIKA SOOD
Currency-hedged funds took four of the top 10 spots in ETF inflow league tables for April, in what may suggest local investors' conviction to a change in US dollar's strength.
Powerwrap inks strategic partnership
HARRISON WORLEY
Powerwrap is now the global administration partner of a New York based alternative investments platform provider.
Global investment firm appoints new head of distribution
ELIZA BAVIN
T. Rowe Price has announced a new head of distribution to succeed Murray Brewer who will retire at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm.
Westpac admits to failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
On Friday, Westpac filed its defence in the Federal Court in relation to proceedings brought by AUSTRAC regarding alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing laws.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
20
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products - Video on Demand series 
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
14
Advisers Big Day Out Hobart 
JUL
15
Advisers Big Day Out: Geelong 
JUL
16
Advisers Big Day Out: Bendigo 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something foHdE6Aa