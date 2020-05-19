Westpac announces executive changes

Westpac has announced several executive changes - with two of its staffers jumping ship for opportunities overseas and another appointed to lead the group's financial crime and compliance function.

Westpac chief executive of consumer David Lindberg and the bank's chief information officer Craig Bright will leave Westpac for new roles overseas, while Les Vance has been appointed as group executive of financial crime, compliance and conduct.

Recently appointed Westpac chief executive Peter King thanked Lindberg and Bright for their service to the bank.

"Lindberg made significant progress on improving customer satisfaction and the digital experience, while Bright improved the capability of the bank's technology infrastructure, implemented the Customer Service Hub and achieved significant efficiencies in vendor services," Westpac said in the release.

Lindberg has nabbed a role as the chief executive of retail banking for Natwest/RBS in the UK.

"I'm honoured to have the opportunity to serve with an incredible team at one of the most well respected financial institutions in the United Kingdom," he said in a post on LinkedIn.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Westpac and to the very special, talented, and hard working colleagues I have worked with for 8 years.

"A great institution, with an incredibly important role to play in helping Australia, particularly now."

Bright revealed to Financial Standard that he had been appointed as a chief information officer at Barclays in London.

Westpac said Vance's appointment highlights its commitment to increasing focus on financial crime, compliance and conduct, and will allow the bank's chief risk officer, David Stephen, to focus on financial risk management in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes as Westpac filed its defence in the Federal Court in relation to ongoing AUSTRAC proceedings.

King said Vance would help the bank continue on its journey to improving its financial crime capabilities and management.

"Les is a thoughtful and energetic executive who will bring a forensic approach to improving and strengthening Westpac's financial crime and compliance management," he said.

"Westpac has made significant progress in improving its financial crime capability and I am confident Les will continue to build on this platform of work."

Vance would bring a wealth of knowledge of both the bank and its risk to the new role, helping to strengthen Westpac's management of non-financial risk, he said.

"His deep understanding of the bank and risk management will help us further will bring his considerable experience, knowledge and integrity to his new role," King said.

Vance currently serves as Westpac's chief operating officer of its consumer division, and has over 25 years experience in risk and governance, operations, transformation, program delivery and line management.