Warakirri hires from JANA

Warakirri Asset Management has recruited one of JANA's top investment professionals to run its multi boutique platform.

Following a 23-year career with JANA Investment Advisers, Steven Carew joins the firm as it continues to grow its funds management business.

In the newly created role as head of the firm's multi boutique platform, Carew will oversee existing manager relationships, identify opportunities for potential new investment strategies, and execute new prospects for the platform.

Carew served as the asset consultant's investment chief until late last year.

He brings to the role more than 30 years of experience in the investment management industry, including asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management, and superannuation member investment choice and product design.

Further, he led JANA's manager research programme that involved hundreds of investment managers globally.

Additionally, he has been primarily responsible for researching the Australian and global fixed-interest markets and alternative investment strategies.

Earlier in his career, Carew was a consultant in the private banking department of Macquarie Bank. There he was primarily involved in establishing the investment advisory practice in the Melbourne office for high-net-worth clients.

"We're delighted to have someone of Steven's calibre and deep industry experience join our team as we continue to build Warakirri's business and achieve our growth objectives," said the firm's managing director Jim McKay.

McKay added that Carew's investment and manager research experience will play a critical role in the identification and execution of new boutique partnerships.

Commenting on his appointment, Carew said: "I am excited to join Warakirri, an organisation I have interacted with for many years, as it has not only continued to grow and diversify its business but remained focused on delivering superior outcomes for its clients."

Incidentally, McKay's predecessor John Nolan who founded Warakirri in 1993, founded JANA in 1987.