WAM Global to acquire LIC

WAM Global Limited has entered a scheme of implementation arrangement with the discounted LIC Templeton Global Growth Fund to acquire 100% of TGG shares.

WGB is already a shareholder in TGG and wants to acquire the shares it does not hold.

TGG investors have two options: either take WGB's share and options offer or exit at TGG's NTA (which is higher than current trading price) in a buy-back that Templeton has agreed to do.

TGG directors, who have been considering the discounted LIC's options since October 2020, are endorsing WGB's offer.

On completion, TGG chair Chris Freeman will join the WGB board and WAM will manage the TGG assets.

Net assets will go up to $945 million across 17600 shareholders, according to WGB.

TGG shareholders are expected to vote on the SIA and the buy-back in September.

Last week, Washington H.Soul Pattinson (SOL) made a similar move in looking to acquire LIC Milton Corporation, where SOL already had a shareholding. However, both those LICs trade at a premium to the underlying value of their assets.