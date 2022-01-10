NEWS
Investment

VGI Partners confirms merger talks

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 10 JAN 2022   11:51AM

VGI Partners quelled media speculation and confirmed that it could potentially merge with another fund manager.

ASX-listed VGI Partners said Regal Funds Management is one of many parties it is engaging with for a potential merger.

"VGI is aware of its continuous disclosure obligations to the market and will keep the market informed consistent with those obligations," the firm said in a statement.

The Australian also reported Challenger as one of the other parties that could either merge or acquire VGI, as executives and major investors informed staff of the potential transaction during the holiday break.

VGI manages two unlisted funds and listed funds - VGI Partners Global Investments (VG1) and VGI Partners Asian Investments (VG8).

It also offers individually managed accounts that target wealthy investors.

VGI has been criticised by investors David Kingston and Malcolm McComas, who questioned its discount and fee structure of the global investment strategy.

In the half year to June 2021, VGI had $3.2 billion in funds under management and posted statutory net profit after tax of $43 million.

Last April, the boutique appointed Jonathan Howie as its chief executive, joining from BlackRock where he held executive roles for nearly nine years.

Read more: VGI PartnersBlackRockChallengerDavid KingstonJonathan HowieMalcolm McComasRegal Funds Management
VIEW COMMENTS

