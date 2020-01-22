Vanguard firms up super team

Vanguard has confirmed a new hire as it moves forward with a planned superannuation offering for Australia.

Garry Caldow has been brought on as product lead, insurance at Vanguard.

He joins from Mercer, where he was principal - insurance leader for just under a year.

Caldow spent more than a decade at Colonial First State in executive manager roles.

His appointment comes after Vanguard announced it had appointed Michael Lovett to head the super team in November last year.

Lovett left his role on Vanguard's Financial Adviser Services team in the US to relocate to Australia and head up the new super offering.

Vanguard Australia managing director Frank Kolimago said: "Michael's significant experience puts him in a strong position to lead our superannuation undertaking as we develop this new offer with both individual investors and financial advisers in mind."

In November last year a spokesperson confirmed the super offering won't be a strictly direct-to-investor product and will have a place for financial advisers.

"We are at the start of a journey of entering the superannuation market," Vanguard head of corporate affairs Robin Bowerman said at the time.

"We are under no illusion that it is a lot of work to get a license and then to get a product to the market."

The timeline for the launch of Vanguard's new super product is unclear but a spokesperson confirmed to Financial Standard Caldow's appointment is part of the investment giant pushing ahead with the new offering.